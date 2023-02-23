Highland baseball plays to 8-inning tie

SANTA MONICA — The Highland baseball team tied with Santa Monica 2-2 in eight innings on Wednesday at Santa Monica High.
Junior Caleb Montemayor led the Bulldogs, who are 2-1-1.
Montemayor finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and run scored and also pitched two innings, striking out two, allowing no hits and two unearned runs.
Highland junior Will Paxton was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and seniors Erick Holman and Carter Wood were both 1-for-3.
Paxton also struck out four batters in 2.1 innings, giving up one hit and Wood struck out four in 3.2 innings, not allowing a hit.
California City 9, Mojave 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — California City pitcher Blake Moore threw a no-hitter on Tuesday and the Ravens went on to defeat Mojave 9-0 for their first win of the season.
Moore lost a perfect game in the sixth inning by walking a batter and the Ravens (1-1) also had a dropped third strike in the seventh. But Moore struck out 18 batters and pitched a complete game on 82 pitches.
“It was a good outing for him,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “He had good command. I was pretty proud of him.”
Henry Ramsey led the Ravens’ offense, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cal City freshman Dylan Hammer went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs and Jack Moore was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
The Ravens host Trona today in another non-league game.
The Lancaster tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 15-3 victory over La Habra.
The Eagles (1-2) started to play a match against Saugus on Wednesday, but it was rained out after the first round of play.
Lancaster swept all nine doubles sets against La Habra as Dylan Kwak and Fabio Iqbal teamed up for a 6-0 sweep at No. 1 doubles. No. 2 Shaun Ikeuchi and Cooper Larson won two sets together, 6-0, 6-3, before Larson teamed up with Kristoff Perey for a 6-2 victory.
The No. 3 team of Lucas Hidalgo and Landon Donahue-Black won 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 for the Eagles.
Charles Liggins picked up two 6-0 wins at No. 1 singles for Lancaster, while No. 2 Nick Sanchez won a set by default and picked up a 6-1 victory and No. 3 Jesse Dent won two sets, 6-3, 6-4.
La Habra’s three wins came from No. 1 singles player Trenton Porter.
Lancaster’s win came after two close losses last week with an 11-7 loss to Canyon and a 10-8 loss to Golden Valley.
“The team is looking sharper and sharper every match,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “The next three matches will be the toughest, but good for us in preparation for season.”
