Highland baseball edges past Canyon

CANYON COUNTRY — The Highland baseball team defeated Canyon 2-1 in a nonleague game at Canyon High on Friday.
Highland senior starting pitcher Darren Roberts threw a complete game, giving up one unearned run and two hits and striking out 10 batters.
The Bulldogs had three hits, all doubles, by Shea Lewis, Carter Wood and Tony Cano.
Cano was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Lewis was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Highland opens Golden League play on Wednesday against Knight at Highland High School.
Roosevelt 3, Paraclete 1
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete baseball team suffered its first loss of the season, 3-1, at Roosevelt High School on Friday.
Donovan Chao went 2-for-3 and scored the lone run for the Spirits (5-1) and Daniel Munoz finished with a double.
Paraclete pitcher Chase Chapman (0-1) took the loss for the Spirits.
Paraclete plays host to Kennedy today in a 10 a.m. game.
