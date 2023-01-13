Angel City FC Draft

Angel City Football Club

Alyssa Thompson (right) holds up an Angel City Football Club jersey with ACFC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano after being chosen by the team as the National Women’s Soccer League’s No. 1 draft pick.

Alyssa Thompson was the top pick Thursday in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by Angel City, becoming the first high school player to be selected in the history of the league.

Thompson, an 18-year-old forward out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, declared her eligibility for the draft late last week. She initially committed to Stanford.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.