Thursday’s Score
• West Ranch 32, Antelope Valley 6
Friday’s Scores
• Boron 36, Riverside Prep 8
• Pasadena 27, Paraclete 21
• Highland 50, Adelanto 0
• Knight 32, Hueneme 26
• Big Bear 29, Eastside 0
• Oak Hills 27, Palmdale 7
• Lancaster Baptist 42, Trona 16
• Taft 49, Desert 0
Saturday’s Game
• Desert Christian at Southlands Christian, 11 a.m.
