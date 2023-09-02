High School Football | Week Two Schedule

• West Ranch 42, Antelope Valley 0
• Oak Hills 65, Palmdale 3
• Paraclete 35, Serrano 6
• Malibu 26, Desert Christian 15
• Lancaster 41, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 0
• Golden Valley 36, Quartz Hill 35, 2OT
• California City 40, Vasquez 0
• Boron 45, Riverside Prep 6
• Silver Valley 68, Desert 0
• Lancaster Baptist 57, ACE 24
• Maricopa at Mojave, late
• Rosamond at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
