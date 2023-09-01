High School Football | Week Two Schedule

• West Ranch 42, Antelope Valley 0
• Oak Hills 65, Palmdale 3
• Paraclete 35, Serrano 6
Contests at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
• Desert Christian at Malibu, 3 p.m.
• Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at Lancaster
• Golden Valley at Quartz Hill
• Vasquez at California City
• Riverside Prep at Boron
• Desert at Silver Valley
• ACE at Lancaster Baptist
• Rosamond at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
