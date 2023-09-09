Thursday’s Scores
• Foothill 28, Cal City 19
• Castaic 54, Eastside 12
Friday’s Games
• Mission Viejo 58, Highland 0
• Littlerock 49, Desert 0
• Culver City 59,
Palmdale 0
• Paraclete 10, Westlake 7
• Rosamond 46, Vasquez 0
• Boron 55, Sierra 12
• Hesperia Christian 45, Desert Christian 0
• Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, no contest
Today’s Game
• Mojave at United Christian Academy, Noon
