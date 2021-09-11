Friday’s Scores
• Palm Springs 29, Knight 22
• Eastside 28, Viewpoint 17
• Littlerock 63, Desert 8
• Canyon 23, Palmdale 22
• Lancaster 59, Vasquez 12
• Desert Christian 67, Hillcrest Christian 0
• Lancaster Baptist 41, Noli Indian 6
• Rio Hondo Prep 46, Boron 18
• Serrano 21, Highland 12
• Paraclete 28, Mira Costa 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.