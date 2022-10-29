High school football | Week Ten schedule

• Highland 46, Quartz Hill 22
• Antelope Valley 46, Knight 20
• Eastside 11, Littlerock 8
• Lancaster 22, Palmdale 19
• Cathedral 42, Paraclete 0
• Rosamond 14, California City 13
• Hamilton 40, Vasquez 22
• Leadership Military Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 5 p.m.
