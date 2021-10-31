Thursday’s Scores
• Eastside 6, Lancaster 0
• Rosamond 52,
California City 14
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 57, Littlerock 0
• Highland 44, Knight 0
• Palmdale 63,
Quartz Hill 20
• Bishop 20, Boron 6
• Kern Valley 48, Desert 0
• Sierra Canyon 61, Paraclete 0
• Vasquez at The Webb Schools (canceled, COVID)
Saturday’s Score
• Lancaster Baptist 59, Desert Christian 0
