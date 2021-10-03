Thursday’s Score
•Knight 35, Lancaster 34
Friday’s Scores
• Highland 47,
Antelope Valley 6
• Quartz Hill 28, Eastside 0
• Palmdale 66, Littlerock 0
• Boron 52, Desert 6
• Bishop 73,
California City 6
• Westlake 27, Paraclete 20
• Kern Valley 33, Rosamond 6
Saturday’s Scores
• Lancaster Baptist 42, Calvary Baptist 6
• Big Bear 48, Vasquez 7
• Mojave 25, Desert Christian 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.