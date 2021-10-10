Thursday’s Score
• Knight 29, Littlerock 0
Friday’s Scores
• Quartz Hill 25,
Antelope Valley 6
• Palmdale 50, Eastside 0
• Highland 65, Lancaster 6
• Kern Valley 43, Cal City 0 (forfeit at halftime)
• Camarillo 33, Paraclete 0
• Riverside Prep 24, Vasquez 12
• Desert at Bishop, canceled
• Rosamond at Boron, canceled (COVID)
Saturday’s Score
• Faith Baptist 52,
Desert Christian 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.