Thursday’s Score
• Faith Baptist 40, Desert Christian 30
Friday’s Scores
• Littlerock 35, Lancaster 26
• Knight 58, Eastside 8
• Quartz Hill 24, Antelope Valley 13
• Highland 34, Palmdale 13
• Paraclete 24, Aquinas 13
Updated: March 20, 2021 @ 5:08 am
