Thursday’s Score

• Faith Baptist 40, Desert Christian 30

Friday’s Scores

• Littlerock 35, Lancaster 26

• Knight 58, Eastside 8

• Quartz Hill 24, Antelope Valley 13

• Highland 34, Palmdale 13

• Paraclete 24, Aquinas 13

