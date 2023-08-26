High School Football | Week One Schedule

• Lancaster Baptist 60, Milken 18
• Paraclete 21, Garces Memorial 14
• Golden Valley 32, Antelope Valley 6
• Viewpoint 32, Eastside 27
• Oak Hills 28, Highland 7
• Simi Valley 55, Knight 0
• Barstow 28, Lancaster 0
• Bloomington 42, Littlerock 8
• Eisenhower 50, Palmdale 14
• Quartz Hill 21, Burroughs 6
• Beverly Hills 27, Vasquez 14
• Lindsay 54, California City 0
• Desert Christian 41, Trona 6
• Boron at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
