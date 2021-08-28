FRIDAY’S SCORES

• Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7

Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6

Oak Hills 33, Highland 2

Rim of the World 45, Littlerock 18

Palmdale 58, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 6

Taft 55, California City 0

Delano 47, Rosamond 0

Boron 33, S. Pasadena 14

Garces Memorial 46, Paraclete 31

Valencia at Quartz Hill, canceled

Antelope Valley at Camarillo, canceled

TODAY’S GAME

Vasquez at Desert, 7 p.m.

 

