FRIDAY’S SCORES
• Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7
• Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6
• Oak Hills 33, Highland 2
• Rim of the World 45, Littlerock 18
• Palmdale 58, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 6
• Taft 55, California City 0
• Delano 47, Rosamond 0
• Boron 33, S. Pasadena 14
• Garces Memorial 46, Paraclete 31
• Valencia at Quartz Hill, canceled
• Antelope Valley at Camarillo, canceled
TODAY’S GAME
• Vasquez at Desert, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.