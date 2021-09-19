Thursday’s Score
• Foothill 33, Rosamond 0
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 15, Eastside 0
• Lancaster 63,
Quartz Hill 62
• Highland 68, Littlerock 6
• Paraclete 43,
Redondo Union 20,
• Castaic at Vasquez, canceled
• Palmdale at Knight, canceled (COVID)
Saturday’s Score
• Valley Christian Academy 56, Lancaster Baptist 27
