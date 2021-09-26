Friday’s Scores
• Palmdale 34,
Antelope Valley 0
• Highland 41, Eastside 0
• Quartz Hill 32, Knight 18
• Lancaster 52, Littlerock 6
• Lone Pine 46,
Desert Christian 40
• Paraclete 42, Castaic 7
• Hesperia Christian 48, Lancaster Baptist 7
• California City at
Mira Monte, ppd. (smoke)
Saturday’s Scores
• Mira Monte 42, California City 0
• Big Bear 24, Boron 14
Log In
