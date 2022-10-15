High school football | Week Eight schedule

• Highland 63, Lancaster 0
• Lancaster Baptist 41, Hesperia Christian 38
• Quartz Hill 34, Antelope Valley 6
• Palmdale 34, Eastside 8
• Knight 34, Littlerock 12
• Loyola 31, Paraclete 12
• Boron 35, California City 0
• Desert Christian 65, Noli Indian 18
• Desert Christian Academy 29, Vasquez 22
• Mojave at Trona, 2:30 p.m.
