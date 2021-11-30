You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football summary | Playoffs

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

CHAMPIONSHIP SCORE

Saturday, Nov. 27

CIF-Southern Section Division 12 Championship

• Quartz Hill 43, Compton 8

STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday, Dec. 3

CIF State Championship Div. 6AA South Regional Bowl Game

• Quartz Hill at Palo Verde Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

CIF-SS D12 Championship

Quartz Hill 43, Compton 8

Quartz Hill        8 15 20 0 — 43

Compton              8 0 0 0 — 8

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

QH — Williams 22 pass from Crawford (Crawford run), 9:27.

C — Johnson 80 run (Barrios run), 9:07.

Second Quarter

QH — Crawford 26 run (Dupleasis run) 7:52.

QH — Dupleasis 35 run (Bella kick), 1:46.

Third Quarter

QH — Crawford 2 run (kick wide left), 7:36.

QH — Dupleasis 5 run (run short), 1:41.

QH — Dupleasis 3 run (Dupleasis run), :44.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 19-109, Crawford 11-122, Nicholas Williams 1-3, Stowe 6-34,Cole Williams 2-(-4). Compton: Johnson 13-142, Barrios 14-71, Lilomaiava 2-8, No. 2 2-(-10), Sheppard 2-3.

PASSING — Quartz Hill: Crawford 10-15-0-97. Compton: No. 2 0-4-0-0, Bledsoe 1-2-1-12.

RECEIVING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 2-4, Nicholas Williams 4-65, Bella 3-19, Weese 1-9. Compton: Brewer 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.