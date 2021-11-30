High school football summary | Playoffs

CHAMPIONSHIP SCORE
Saturday, Nov. 27
CIF-Southern Section Division 12 Championship
• Quartz Hill 43, Compton 8
STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday, Dec. 3
CIF State Championship Div. 6AA South Regional Bowl Game
• Quartz Hill at Palo Verde Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
CIF-SS D12 Championship
Quartz Hill 43, Compton 8
Quartz Hill 8 15 20 0 — 43
Compton 8 0 0 0 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
QH — Williams 22 pass from Crawford (Crawford run), 9:27.
C — Johnson 80 run (Barrios run), 9:07.
Second Quarter
QH — Crawford 26 run (Dupleasis run) 7:52.
QH — Dupleasis 35 run (Bella kick), 1:46.
Third Quarter
QH — Crawford 2 run (kick wide left), 7:36.
QH — Dupleasis 5 run (run short), 1:41.
QH — Dupleasis 3 run (Dupleasis run), :44.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 19-109, Crawford 11-122, Nicholas Williams 1-3, Stowe 6-34,Cole Williams 2-(-4). Compton: Johnson 13-142, Barrios 14-71, Lilomaiava 2-8, No. 2 2-(-10), Sheppard 2-3.
PASSING — Quartz Hill: Crawford 10-15-0-97. Compton: No. 2 0-4-0-0, Bledsoe 1-2-1-12.
RECEIVING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 2-4, Nicholas Williams 4-65, Bella 3-19, Weese 1-9. Compton: Brewer 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
