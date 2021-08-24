Friday’s Scores
• Oak Hills 40, Antelope Valley 0
• Eastside 14, Riverside Prep 0
• Serrano 49, Lancaster 14
• Littlerock 14, Rosamond 6
• Oxnard 56, Quartz Hill 0
• Foothill 16, Boron 7
• Paraclete 41, Burroughs 0
• California City at Fillmore, cancelled
• Desert at St. Monica, cancelled
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 27
Antelope Valley at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Burroughs (Ridgecrest), 7 p.m.
Valencia at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Taft at California City, 7 p.m.
Delano at Rosamond, 7:30 p.m.
Paraclete at Garces Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Non-League
Littlerock 14, Rosamond 6
Rosamond (0-1) 6 0 0 0 — 6
Littlerock (1-0) 6 0 0 8 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
R — Cibrian 8 run (run failed) 4:24
L — Arana 34 pass from P. Zamudio (pass failed) 0:34
Fourth Quarter
L — P. Zamudio 26 run (P. Zamudio run) 9:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosamond: Cibrian 7-28, Baladez 12-22, Bowers 11-68, Watts 5-(-3), De La Rosa 2-1, Soeder 1-0. Littlerock: P. Zamudio 14-84, Mejia 6-10, J. Zamudio 3-24.
PASSING — Rosamond: Watts 1-1-0-31, Lacy 1-3-0-0. Littlerock: P. Zamudio 3-10-1-84.
RECEIVING — Rosamond: Marshall 1-31, Bowers 1-0. Littlerock: Arana 1-34, Nouri 1-18, J. Zamudio 1-32.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Brandt (R) 22.
