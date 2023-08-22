High school football summaries | Week Zero

WEEK ZERO
Thursday’s Score
• Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6
Friday’s Scores
• Brentwood 27, Antelope Valley 0
• Eastside 20, Rowland 6
• Liberty 34, Highland 7
• San Marcos 24, Knight 0
• Sultana 27, Lancaster 16
• Rosamond 42, Littlerock 16
• Hart 14, Quartz Hill 7
• Boron 48, Bishop Montgomery 0
• Fillmore 43, California City 7
WEEK ONE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 24
Lancaster Baptist at Milken, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Garces Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Desert at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Antelope Valley at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Highland at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Knight at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Burroughs (Ridgecrest), 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Boron at Mira Monte, 7 p.m.
California City at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Trona vs. Desert Christian at Lancaster High, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Non-League
Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6
Heritage Christian 0 0 0 6 — 6
Paraclete 7 14 14 0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
P — Brown 3 run (Diaz kick) 3:29
Second Quarter
P — Burnside 15 pass from Soles (Diaz kick) 8:42
P — Brown 5 run (Diaz kick) 1:12
Third Quarter
P — Soles 2 run (Diaz kick) 7:37
P — Wilson 71 blocked kick return (Diaz kick) 4:22
Fourth Quarter
HC — Langford 2 run (pass failed) 2.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Heritage Christian: McCullough 23-138, Langford 4-(-10), Yenokian 7-16, Anderson 3-2. Paraclete: Brown 11-40, Soles 5-20, Neal 2-30, Team 1-(-2), Patino 1-2.
PASSING — Heritage Christian: Langford 6-15-1-73. Paraclete: Soles 13-24-0-157.
RECEIVING — Heritage Christian: Evans 1-5, Urionabarrenechea 1-4, Cherry 1-40, McCullough 1-(-5), Regenstrief 1-29. Paraclete: Jones 2-20, Brown 2-14, Green 4-44, Solis 4-64, Burnside 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOAL — Regenstrief (HC) 34.
Friday
Non-League
Rosamond 42, Littlerock 16
Rosamond 14 16 12 0 — 42
Littlerock 0 8 0 8 — 16
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
R — Evans 1 run (Evans run) 9:22
R — Evans 14 run (run failed) 2:21
Second Quarter
R — Flowers 6 run (Evans run) 6:25
R — Gomez 20 pass from Flowers (Wheaton run) 3:56
L — Oropeza 2 run (Oropeza run) 0:43
Third Quarter
R — Flowers 12 run (run failed) 7:38
R — Currie 52 pass from Flowers (kick failed) 3:41
Fourth Quarter
L — Zamudio 62 pass from Oropeza (Oropeza run) 1:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosamond: Evans 16-156, Flowers 5-50, De La Rosa 6-8. Littlerock: Zamudio 5-(-7), Oropeza 21-25, Olson 3-(-7).
PASSING — Rosamond: 14-27-0-222. Littlerock: Zamudio 0-2-0-0, Oropeza 8-15-0-123.
RECEIVING — Rosamond: Bird 5-68, Burton 3-35, Evans 2-29, Gomez 3-38, Currie 1-11. Littlerock: Zamudio 4-80, Nunez 2-25, Milbauer 1-1, No. 18 (1-17).
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Liberty 34, Highland 7
Liberty 0 6 21 7 — 34
Highland 0 0 7 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
L — Delouth 5 run (kick wide right), 1:24.
Third Quarter
L — Wattenbarger 77 pass from O’Brien (J.Smith kick), 11:40.
H — A.Bankhead 10 pass from Wyatt Jr. (Adigheji kick), 5:35.
L — O’Brien 51 run (O’Brien run), 4:12.
L — Nixon 15 pass from O’Brien (kick wide right), 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
L — Fulton 50 punt return (J.Smith kick), 11:09.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Liberty: Delouth 9-87, O’Brien 3-80, Kimble 2-11, Murphy 3-9. Highland: N.Bankhead 34-109, Wyatt Jr. 8-14, Erwin 1-3.
PASSING — Liberty: O’Brien 3-8-1-95, Turk 0-2-0-0. Highland: Wyatt Jr. 12-24-1-127.
RECEIVING — Liberty: Young 1-3, Wattenbarger 1-77, Nixon 1-15. Highland: Foreman 2-3, A.Bankhead 4-64, Plummer 2-44, Morales 2-10, N.Bankhead 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Liberty: None. Highland: Adigheji 24 yards wide left, 9:08, 2nd Quarter.
