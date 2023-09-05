High school football summaries | Week Two

WEEK TWO SCORES
Thursday, Aug. 31
• West Ranch 42, Antelope Valley 0
• Knight 18, Heritage 7
• Oak Hills 65, Palmdale 3
• Paraclete 35, Serrano 6
Friday, Sept. 1
• Malibu 26, Desert Christian 15
• Lancaster 41, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 0
• Golden Valley 36, Quartz Hill 35, OT
• California City 40, Vasquez 0
• Boron 45, Riverside Prep 6
• Silver Valley 68, Desert 0
• Lancaster Baptist 57, ACE 24
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Big Bear 68, Rosamond 40
• Mojave 48, Lighthouse Christian 8
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Corona 35, Palmdale 0
• Palmdale 12, Norte Vista 0
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Vasquez 12, Sacred Heart of Jesus 6
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Highland 26, Channel Islands 6
WEEK THREE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 7
California City at Foothill, 7 p.m.
Eastside vs. Castaic at Valencia High, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Highland at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Desert at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Sierra (Tollhouse) at Boron, 7 p.m.
Hesperia Christian vs. Desert Christian at Lancaster High, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Mojave at United Christian Academy, Noon
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Palmdale at Santa Monica, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Eastside at Westridge School (Frank Field), 3:30 p.m.
Vasquez at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Knight at Santa Monica, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Vasquez at Quartz Hill, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.
Knight at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Thursday
Non-League
Knight 18, Heritage 7
Heritage 0 0 0 7 — 7
Knight 0 6 6 6 — 18
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
K — Perkins 20 pass from Coronado (run failed) 0:33
Third Quarter
K — Coronado 3 run (kick blocked) 4:44
Fourth Quarter
K — Sanchez 38 fumble recovery (run failed) 5:31
H — Dunn-Tornatore-Spiker 70 pass from Walthour (Ahmed kick) 4:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Heritage: Smith 15-56, Mercado 1-1, Sanchez 1-(-4), Walthour 1-3 Team 4-(-20). Knight: Blue 6-11, Freeman 13-44, Saldivar 11-31, Coronado 6-49, Campuzano 1-(-3), Perkins 3-8, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Heritage: Sanchez 5-17-2-55, Walthour 1-5-0-70. Knight: Coronado 2-4-0-20.
RECEIVING — Heritage: Davis 1-6, Ortiz 2-30, Smith 1-17, Tankink 1-2, Dunn-Tornatore-Spiker 1-70. Knight: Freeman 1-0, Perkins 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Non-League
California City 40, Vasquez 0
Vasquez 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cal City 19 7 14 0 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC — Germaine Moore 83 kickoff return (Cornejo kick), 11:46.
CC — Joshua Moore 4 run (kick low), 8:27.
CC — Blake Moore 8 run (kick failed), 3:18.
Second Quarter
CC — Carlton 26 pass from Blake Moore (Cornejo kick), 2:42.
Third Quarter
CC — Carlton 15 run (Cornejo kick), 7:24.
CC — Jack Moore 22 pass from Blake Moore (Cornejo kick), 2:53.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Vasquez: Sanchez 9-(22), Hurtado 7-0, Brock 4-0, Dene 3-3. California City: Joshua Moore 13-76, Germaine Moore 1-5, Blake Moore 4-23, Mark Roque 4-61, Velasquez 1-(-1), Wemple 1-8, Carlton 1-15.
PASSING — Vasquez: Brock 4-9-0-19. California City: Blake Moore 9-18-0-103.
RECEIVING — Vasquez: Sanchez 2-3, Lopez 1-9, Vince 1-7. California City: Carlton 3-58, Hightower 2-7, Velasquez 2-7, Joshua Moore 1-9, Jack Moore 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Vasquez: None. California City: Hightower 25 yd tipped, 7:43, 4th quarter.
Saturday
Non-League
Mojave 48, Lighthouse Christian 8
Lighthouse Christian 0 8 0 0 — 8
Mojave 26 16 6 0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
M — Arrington 4 run (pass failed) 8:06
M — Davidson 24 run (pass failed) 7:00
M — Jo. Moore 5 run (pass failed) 2:44
M — Valero 15 run (Valero run) 49.4
Second Quarter
LC — Keyser 15 pass from Young (Lahood run) 9:30
M — Davidson 55 pass from Valero (Valero run) 8:22
M — Wilson 46 run (Wilson run) 6:45
Third Quarter
M — Jo. Moore 26 run (run failed) 7:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lighthouse Christian: Lahood 1-1, Young 2-(-14), Team 1-(-3). Mojave: Davidson 3-39, Jo. Moore 11-97, Arrington 6-23, Valero 3-62, Wilson 3-67, M. Moore 2-(-3).
PASSING — Lighthouse Christian: Young 17-31-1-158. Mojave: Arrington 2-4-0-8, Valero 1-1-0-55.
RECEIVING — Lighthouse Christian: Keyser 5-29, Lahood 7-66, Jenkins 4-38, O. Toomey 1-17. Mojave: Valero 1-6, Davidson 2-57.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
