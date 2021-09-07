High school football summaries | Week Two

Thursday’s Score
• West Ranch 32, Antelope Valley 6
Friday’s Scores
• Boron 36, Riverside Prep 8
• Pasadena 27, Paraclete 21
• Highland 50, Adelanto 0
• Knight 32, Hueneme 26
• Big Bear 29, Eastside 0
• Oak Hills 27, Palmdale 7
• Lancaster Baptist 42, Trona 16
• Taft 49, Desert 0
Saturday’s Score
• Desert Christian 46, Southlands Christian 6
WEEK THREE SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 10
Palm Springs at Knight, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Viewpoint, 7 p.m.
Desert at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Canyon at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian vs. Desert Christian at Lancaster High, 7 p.m.
Noli Indian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Boron at Rio Hondo Prep, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo at California City, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Highland, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Nonleague
West Ranch 32, Antelope Valley 6
West Ranch (1-0)6 13 6 7 — 32
Antelope Valley (0-2)0 0 0 6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WR — Sibal 1 run (pass failed) 10:30
Second Quarter
WR — Cotti 37 pass from Staub (Anderson kick) 10:55
WR — Sibal 2 run (run failed) 0:17
Third Quarter
WR — Diaz 32 pass from Staub (pass failed) 5:54
Fourth Quarter
WR — Roof 1 run (Anderson kick) 10:06
AV — Walker 14 run (pass failed) 2:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West Ranch: Sibal 8-58, Roof 10-8, Staub 2-12, Salvador 2-32. Antelope Valley: Mays 6-26, Walker 31-140, Doss 5-(-2), Watson 1-12, Hilton 1-1.
PASSING — West Ranch: Staub 16-26-1-309, Liljedah 3-4-0-30. Antelope Valley: Mays 4-8-1-33.
RECEIVING — West Ranch: Roof 1-6, Hilst 1-40, Van Bennekum 5-52, Cotti 6-134, Dongo 1-27, Diaz 2-48, Hinze 2-20, Salvador 1-26. Antelope Valley: Doss 3-12, Sims 1-21.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Nonleague
Highland 50, Adelanto 0
Adelanto0 0 0 0 — 0
Highland22 14 7 7 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H — Johnson 5 run (Johnson run), 9:59.
H — Williams 10 run (run failed), 6:43.
H — Kingsberry 2 run (Johnson run), 3:57.
Second Quarter
H — Ross 46 pass from Hinton (Johnson run), 6:16.
H — Johnson 67 run (run failed), 3:19.
Third Quarter
H — Johnson 12 run (Rohewal kick), 7:13.
Fourth Quarter
H — Terrence 17 run (Rohewal kick), 11:37.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Adelanto: Amorino 5-(-20), Gibson 4-(-2), Reynolds 8-34, Robinson 1-1, Porter 1-2. Highland: Anthony 3-21, Johnson 8-99, E.Williams 1-10, Kingsberry 1-2, Hinton 3-(-7), Clark 1-(-14), Terrence 1-17, R.Williams 2-(-1).
PASSING — Adelanto: Amorino 11-28-2-143. Highland: Hinton 5-10, Martinez 2-3-0-6, Anthony 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Adelanto: Reynolds 8-94, Porter 1-(-3), #16 1-22, Robinson 1-30. Highland: Ross 3-127, Diaz Jr. 1-9, Anthony 2-28 Saenz 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Saturday
8-man Nonleague
Desert Christian 46, Southlands Christian 6
Desert Christian (1-0)8 30 0 8 — 46
Southlands Christian (0-1)0 6 0 0 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
DC — Bakewell 7 run (Worrell pass to Brisby) 1:44
Second Quarter
DC — Worrell 1 run (Brisby run) 8:23
DC — Balcorta 36 interception return (Bakewell run) 4:23
SC — Sadler 70 kickoff return (run failed) 3:51
DC — Ti. Hubbard 65 kickoff return (Worrell pass to Royster) 3:06
DC — Brisby 1 run (pass failed) 10.2
Fourth Quarter
DC — Balcorta 5 run (Th. Hubbard run) 7:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Desert Christian: Bakewell 11-43, Worrell 3-6, Brisby 6-71, Ti. Hubbard 1-3, Th. Hubbard 7-34, Case 1-10, Balcorta 2-7, Team 2-(-2). Southlands Christian: Sadler 3-(-3), Vargas 15-(-6), Alexander 1-3, Team 2-(-3).
PASSING — Desert Christian: Worrell 0-4-0-0, Balcorta 0-1-0-0. Southlands Christian: Vargas 3-9-2-2.
RECEIVING — Desert Christian: None. Southlands Christian: Adams 1-0, Sadler 2-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
