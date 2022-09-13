High school football summaries | Week Three

WEEK THREE
Friday’s Scores
• Hoover 28, Littlerock 20
• Castaic 21, Eastside 6
• Palm Springs 42, Knight 0
• Culver City 44, Palmdale 7
• Rio Hondo Prep 54, Boron 20
• Cavalry Chapel 32, Desert Christian 24
• Rosamond 53, Vasquez 19
• Foothill 35, California City 13
• Lancaster Baptist def. Mojave (forfeit)
WEEK FOUR SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 15
Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian at Milken, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Highland at Knight, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at North (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Big Bear at Boron, 7 p.m.
California City at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Desert at Trinity Classical Academy, 7 p.m.
Valley Christian Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Foothill, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Mojave at Thacher, 2 p.m.
Friday
Non-League
Vasquez 0 0 13 6 — 19
Rosamond 6 14 20 13 — 53
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
R — Sowell 2 run (kick wide left), 7:12.
Second Quarter
R — Bowers 7 run (run failed), 10:40.
R — Bowers 45 run (Sowell run), 7:55.
Third Quarter
V — Weir 85 kickoff return (Weir kick), 11:42.
R — Wheaton 1 run (Geraldo kick), 8:15.
V — McConnell 51 run (kick wide right), 6:42.
R — Sowell 38 run (Brandt kick), 5:34.
R — Wheaton 5 run (pass failed), 1:20.
Fourth Quarter
V — Brock 1 run (fumble), 9:17.
R — Bowers 76 kickoff return (Brandt kick), 9:03.
R — Cibrian 27 run (run failed), 2:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Vasquez: Weir 2-49, Goben 12-24, McConnell 13-89, Brock 6-0, Ninio 1-1. Rosamond: Sowell 14-213, Flowers 3-2, Bowers 13-174, Wheaton 5-20, Cibrian 2-32, Boughner 2-14, Hernandez 2-24.
PASSING — Vasquez: Brock 2-9-1-23. Rosamond: Flowers 1-3-1-12, Sowell 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — Vasquez: Weir 1-10, McConnell 1-14, Goben 1-(-1). Rosamond: Bowers 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Rosamond: Brandt 52-yard attempt, wide left, short, :00, 2nd Quarter.
