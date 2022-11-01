High school football summaries | Week Ten

WEEK TEN
Thursday’s Score
• Highland 46, Quartz Hill 22
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 46, Knight 20
• Eastside 11, Littlerock 8
• Lancaster 22, Palmdale 19
• Cathedral 42, Paraclete 0
• Bishop 37, Boron 6
• Rosamond 14, California City 13
• Hamilton 40, Vasquez 22
Saturday’s Score
• Leadership Military Academy 52, Lancaster Baptist 35
PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
Friday’s Schedule
CIF-Central Section Division 6 First Round
• Boron at Woodlake, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First Round
• Highland at Cypress, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 9 First Round
• Quartz Hill at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 10 First Round
• Palmdale at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 12 First Round
• Sierra Vista at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2 First Round
• Southlands Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
WEEK TEN
Thursday
Golden League
Highland 46, Quartz Hill 22
Quartz Hill 0 0 15 7 — 22
Highland 20 14 12 0 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H – Alexander 89 pass from Wyatt (kick failed) 6:17
H – Johnson 1 run (run failed) 3:35
H – Ward 35 interception return (Kingsberry run) 1:44
Second Quarter
H – Smith 54 pass from Wyatt (run failed) 2:05
H – Kingsberry 45 interception return (Johnson run) 0:59
Third Quarter
H – Johnson 75 run (kick failed) 10:18
QH – Hooper 90 kickoff return (Manthey kick) 10:05
H – Kingsberry 1 run (run failed) 5:06
QH – Dupleasis 9 run (Dupleasis run) 1:17
Fourth Quarter
QH – Bonwell 35 fumble recovery (Manthey kick) 0:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 19-59, Lee 3-6, Hinton 2-(-11), Graham 6-23, Team 1-(-5), Gordon 1-0. Highland: Johnson 8-127, Smith 2-(-3), Wyatt 2-3, McDaniel 7-55, Page 4-13, Terrance 2-0.
PASSING — Quartz Hill: Hinton 3-11-2-25, Gordon 3-5-1-2. Highland: Wyatt 3-16-1-165.
RECEIVING — Quartz Hill: Hooper 4-14, Weese 2-13. Highland: Alexander 2-111, Smith 1-54, Free 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
High Desert League
Rosamond 14, California City 13
California City 3 3 7 0 — 13
Rosamond 0 0 7 7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC — Rodriguez 37 field goal, 4:47.
Second Quarter
CC — Rodriguez 19 field goal, 7:00.
Third Quarter
R — Ambriz 64 pass from Gomez (Brandt kick), 5:06.
CC — Carter 8 run (Rodriguez kick), 2:53.
Fourth Quarter
R — Boughner 20 run (Brandt kick), 9:18.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — California City: Rodriguez 2-(-4), Rangel 3-1, Blake Moore 2-(-16), Josh Moore 9-50, Valasquez 1-(-7), Brown 1-3, Carter 2-15. Rosamond: Boughner 14-77, Bowers 18-16, Brandt 1-0, Gomez 4-1.
PASSING — California City: Blake Moore 5-17-0-34. Rosamond: Gomez 3-9-1-111, Bowers 2-6-0-22.
RECEIVING — California City: Rangel 1-4, Josh Moore 1-8, Valasquez 1-7, Rodriguez 1-9, Gant 1-6. Rosamond: Bowers 1-16, Ambriz 2-95, Cibrian 2-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — California City: Rodriguez 30 yards, short, 11:56, 2nd quarter.
Saturday
8-man Liberty League
Leadership Military Academy 52, Lancaster Baptist 35
LMA 6 12 14 20 — 52
Lancaster Baptist 0 20 7 8 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LMA — Wilson 36 run (run failed), 10:28.
Second Quarter
LMA — Ayala 60 pass from Avery (run failed), 11:04.
LB — De Paula Rosa 4 run (Daniel Flores kick), 7:22.
LB — Averbeck 25 pass from Langley (Daniel Flores kick), 2:14.
LMA — Wilson 21 run (pass failed), 1:05.
LB — De Paula Rosa 35 interception return (pass failed), :41.
Third Quarter
LMA — Avery 3 run (run failed), 6:42.
LMA — Avery 1 run (Avery run), 2:01.
LB — De Paula Rosa 38 run (Daniel Flores kick), 1:51.
Fourth Quarter
LMA — Wilson 4 run (run failed), 7:38.
LB — De Paula Rosa 7 run (Langley run), 5:27.
LMA — Ayala 12 run (pass intercepted), 4:36.
LMA — Wilson 11 run (Ayala pass from Avery), 2:55.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Leadership Military Academy: Avery 30-109, Wilson 20-120, Mims 2-12, Ayala 6-24. Lancaster Baptist: De Paula Rosa 19-40, Daniel Flores 6-27, Langley 10-30, Samuel Flores 2-7.
PASSING — Leadership Military Academy: Cameron Mims 0-2-0-0, Avery 9-14-2-156. Lancaster Baptist: Langley 13-20-1-149, De Paula Rosa 3-6-0-17.
RECEIVING — Leadership Military Academy: Cameron Mims 4-46, Curan Mims 2-14, Ayala 3-96. Lancaster Baptist: Santos 4-68, Daniel Flores 5-21, De Paula Rosa 3-25, Samuel Flores 4-52.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.