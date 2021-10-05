High school football summaries | Week Six

WEEK SIX
Thursday’s Scores
• Knight 35, Lancaster 34
Friday’s Scores
• Highland 47, Antelope Valley 6
• Quartz Hill 28, Eastside 0
• Palmdale 66, Littlerock 0
• Boron 52, Desert 6
• Bishop 73, California City 6
• Westlake 27, Paraclete 20
• Kern Valley 33, Rosamond 6
Saturday’s Scores
• Lancaster Baptist 42, Calvary Baptist 6
• Big Bear 48, Vasquez 7
• Mojave 25, Desert Christian 12
WEEK SEVEN SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 7
Knight at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Quartz Hill at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.
California City at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Desert at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Faith Baptist vs. Desert Christian at Lancaster High, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Golden League
Knight 35, Lancaster 34
Lancaster (3-3, 2-1)0 14 14 6 — 34
Knight (2-3, 1-1) 70 14 14 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
K — Williams 15 run (Salazar kick) 8:25
Second Quarter
L — Sterling 50 pass from SaMarion (kick failed) 10:07
L — Hughes 27 pass from SaMarion (SaMarion pass to Hooper) 8:35
Third Quarter
L — SaMarion 6 run (pass failed) 8:19
K — Muhammad 12 run (Salazar kick) 4:57
K — Potts 38 run (Salazar kick) 2:00
L — Hughes 85 kickoff return (SaMarion run) 1:46
Fourth Quarter
K — Muhammad 35 run (kick failed) 9:47
L — SaMarion 3 run (run failed) 5:08
K — Muhammad 10 run (Suarez pass to Jones) 3:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lancaster: SaMarion 28-144, Lane 3-23, Hughes 3-(-2), Ferguson 1-(-7). Knight: Muhammad 20-219 , Williams 4-15, Reed 3-12, Potts 1-38.
PASSING — Lancaster: SaMarion 16-29-0-254. Knight: Williams 4-10-1-52, Suarez 2-3-1-28.
RECEIVING — Lancaster: Sterling 3-69, Hughes 5-106, Thompson 4-37, Lane 2-21, Hooper 2-26. Knight: Thomas 2-39, James 1-5, Muhammad 1-8, Jones 2-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Golden League
Highland 47, Antelope Valley 6
Antelope Valley0 0 0 6 — 6
Highland23 14 7 0 — 47
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H — Anthony 28 pass from Wyatt (Williams run), 11:00.
H — Johnson 44 pass from Wyatt (Walker pass from Wyatt), 8:50.
H — Johnson 2 run (Rohewal kick), 3:03.
Second Quarter
H — Page 16 run (Rohewal kick), 9:25.
H — Kingsberry 3 run (Rohewal kick), 4:22.
H — Rohewal 42 field goal, 1:01.
Third Quarter
H — Wyatt 2 run (Rohewal kick), 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
AV — Walker 95 fumble return (run failed), 4:20.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Antelope Valley: Phillips 6-0, Hilton 4-(-25), Walker 10-17. Highland: Johnson 8-73, Page 5-61, Hinton 3-13, Kingsberry 1-3, Newsome 6-49, Wyatt 1-2, Clark 1-12, No. 10 2-28, Terrence 3-7.
PASSING — Antelope Valley: Mays 1-4-0-25, Hilton 5-11-1-37. Highland: Wyatt 5-7-0-133, Hinton 2-7-0-13.
RECEIVING — Antelope Valley: Doss 3-16, Westberg 1-19, Brooks 1-25. Highland: Anthony 3-47, Johnson 2-86, Okere 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Palmdale 66, Littlerock 0
Palmdale (0-1)28 30 8 0 — 66
Littlerock (1-0)0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
P — McIntyre 67 kickoff return (run failed) 11:46
P — Kh. Newton 27 pass from Ka. Newton (Jackson run) 7:42
P — Gibson 34 pass from Mealancon (pass failed) 5:59
P — McIntyre 16 pass from Mealancon (Mealancon run) 3:05
Second Quarter
P — Woods 20 run (Zavala run) 9:55
P — Woods 37 run (Jackson run) 6:11
P — Kh. Newton 20 pass from Mealancon (Woods run) 4:25
P — Jackson 55 punt return (run failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
P — Woods 35 run (Ka. Newton pass to Bastine) 5:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Palmdale: Woods 12-146, Mealancon 2-3, Ka. Newton 1-(-2), Jackson 2-20, Williams 3-27, Cacao 1-4, Avila-Rose 2-11, Team 1-(-8). Littlerock: Mejia 5-(-1), P. Zamudio 3-(-5), Nouri 2-3, Engleton 1-(-3), Coleman 3-(-7).
PASSING — Palmdale: Ka. Newton 2-6-0-32, Mealancon 3-6-0-70. Littlerock: P. Zamudio 10-22-2-51.
RECEIVING — Palmdale: Jackson 1-21, Kh. Newton 2-31, Gibson 1-34, McIntyre 1-16. Littlerock: Nouri 8-37, Mejia 1-3, Soto 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Saturday
8-Man Non-League
Mojave 25, Desert Christian 12
Desert Christian (2-2)0 0 0 12 — 12
Mojave (1-0)0 6 6 13 — 25
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
M — Webster 56 run (pass failed) 7:00
Third Quarter
M — Madlock 40 run (pass failed) 8:03
Fourth Quarter
M — Louden 9 pass from Webster (run failed) 7:25
DC — Brown 65 kickoff return (pass failed) 7:08
M — Webster 2 run (Hernandez kick) 6:30
DC — Brown 45 pass from Worrell (pass failed) 2:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Desert Christian: Bakewell 13-26, Dumas 7-(-12), Brisby 2-2, Brown 1-8, Worrell 4-(-36). Mojave: Webster 18-150, Madlock 12-126, Ellis 4-13, Stanley 2-7, Osario 1-(-3).
PASSING — Desert Christian: Dumas 0-2-1-0, Worrell 2-7-2-47. Mojave: Webster 2-8-0-27.
RECEIVING — Desert Christian: Bakewell 1-2, Brown 1-45. Mojave: Ellis 1-18, Louden 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
