High school football summaries | Week Seven

WEEK SEVEN
Thursday’s Score
• Knight 29, Littlerock 0
Friday’s Scores
• Quartz Hill 25, Antelope Valley 6
• Palmdale 50, Eastside 0
• Highland 65, Lancaster 6
• Kern Valley 43, Cal City 0 (forfeit at halftime, injuries)
• Camarillo 33, Paraclete 0
• Riverside Prep 24, Vasquez 12
• Desert at Bishop, canceled
• Rosamond at Boron, canceled (COVID)
Saturday’s Score
• Faith Baptist 52, Desert Christian 0
WEEK EIGHT SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 14
Leadership Military Academy vs. Desert Christian at AVC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Lancaster at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Knight, 7 p.m.
Highland at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Boron at California City, 7 p.m.
Mojave at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Desert at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Santa Clarita Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 5 p.m.
Vasquez at Trinity Classical Academy, 6 p.m.
Friday
Golden League
Highland 65, Lancaster 6
Lancaster 0 0 0 6 — 6
Highland 14 32 13 6 — 65
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H — Jackson recovered blocked punt in end zone (Williams run), 10:04.
H — Johnson 78 run (run failed), 1:57.
Second Quarter
H — Hinton 1 run (Williams run), 9:14.
H — Hinton 23 run (Johnson run), 8:04.
H — Hinton 1 run (Johnson run), 3:56.
H — Newsome 9 run (Williams run), 2:14.
Third Quarter
H — Johnson 19 run (Rohewal kick), 10:42.
H — Soto 35 pass from Wall (run failed), 4:00.
Fourth Quarter
L — Hughes 52 pass from Dinkins (quarterback sacked), 6:50.
H — Newsome 23 pass from Wall (kick wide left), 2:00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lancaster: SaMarion 8-(-33), No. 3 6-(-8), Sterling 1-(-2), Hughes 1-3, Reyes-Garcia 1-(-5), Dinkins 2-(-7). Highland: Johnson 5-127, Newsome 3-5, Page 3-11, Hinton 5-55, Anthony 1-22, Wall 1-3.
PASSING — Lancaster: SaMarion 3-8-0-27, Dinkins 4-10-2-40. Highland: Hinton 0-6-1-0, Wall 3-4-0-95.
RECEIVING — Lancaster: Sterling 2-25, Monge 1-2, Hughes 3-32. Highland: Saenz 1-37, Soto 1-35, Newsome 1-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Non-League
Riverside Prep 24, Vasquez 12
Riverside Prep 0 6 0 18 — 24
Vasquez 6 0 0 6 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
V — Durando 24 run (kick failed) 9:18
Second Quarter
RP — Young 23 run (kick failed) 5:24
Fourth Quarter
RP — Collins 68 run (run failed) 10:52
RP — Young 38 run (kick failed) 9:48
RP — Brown 23 pass from Close (run failed) 4:11
V — Durando 7 run (run failed) 1:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Riverside Prep: Close 10-40, Brown 1-1, Young 4-62, Collins 6-95, Team 2-(-5). Vasquez: Vince 1-11, Durando 23-124, Aguilar 7-29, Thiebaud 2-(-9), Bayardo 8-5.
PASSING — Riverside Prep: V. Johnson 0-1-0-0, Close 11-14-0-217. Vasquez: Aguilar 2-5-0-54.
RECEIVING — Riverside Prep: Smith 6-136, Brown 2-55, V. Johnson 1-6, Collins 1-10, T. Johnson 1-10. Vasquez: Thiebaud 1-28, Zaragoza 1-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Thiebaud (V) 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.