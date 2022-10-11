High school football summaries | Week Seven

WEEK SEVEN
Thursday’s Scores
• Palmdale 51, Littlerock 0
Friday’s Scores
• Lancaster Baptist 44, Milken 22
• Highland 65, Antelope Valley 6
• Quartz Hill 33, Eastside 0
• Lancaster 42, Knight 28
• St. Paul 17, Paraclete 6
• Boron 29, Rosamond 14
• Kern Valley 33, California City 0
• Frazier Mountain 22, Mojave 14
• Whittier Christian 40, Vasquez 6
Saturday’s Score
• Santa Clarita Christian 49, Desert Christian 0
WEEK EIGHT SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 13
Highland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist at Hesperia Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Knight, 7 p.m.
Loyola vs. Paraclete at AVC, 7:30 p.m.
California City at Boron, 7 p.m.
Noli Indian vs. Desert Christian at LnHS, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian Academy at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Mojave at Trona, 2:30 p.m.
WEEK SEVEN
Friday
Golden League
Lancaster 42, Knight 28
Knight 7 0 7 14 — 28
Lancaster 22 0 8 12 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
K — Jones 21 pass from Suarez (#68 kick), 8:22.
L — Mitchell 2 run (run failed), 7:59.
L — Lane 83 punt return (Mitchell run), 5:59.
L — Monge 3 pass from SaMarion (Freeman run), 1:15.
Third Quarter
K — Jones 6 pass from Suarez (#68 kick), 9:46.
L — Mitchell 9 run (Mitchell run), 7:13.
Fourth Quarter
L — Mitchell 9 run (pass blocked), 10:24.
K — Jones 5 pass from Suarez (Reed pass from Suarez), 8:00.
L — Monge 13 pass from SaMarion (run failed), 2:38.
K — Reed 1 pass from Jones (pass failed), :22.3.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Knight: Riley 13-19, Reed 7-25, Jones 10-62, Nouri 2-5, Thomas 1-37. Lancaster: Mitchell 21-156, SaMarion 18-137.
PASSING — Knight: Suarez 10-14-1-91, Jones 2-5-0-13. Lancaster: SaMarion 5-8-0-64.
RECEIVING — Knight: Thomas 3-22, Jones 6-59, Reed 3-23. Lancaster: Rigney 1-20, Monge 2-16, Mitchell 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
High Desert League
Boron 29, Rosamond 14
Boron 8 0 7 14 — 29
Rosamond 0 0 0 14 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
B — Dadey 1 run (Dadey run) 0:07
Third Quarter
B — Dadey 11 run (Magallanes kick) 6:07
Fourth Quarter
R — Cibrian 10 pass from Flowers (Flowers pass to Bowers) 9:20
B — Gartica 85 kickoff return (run failed) 9:04
R — Williams 15 pass from Flowers (run failed) 6:27
B — York 1 run (Dadey run) 1:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Boron: Boyett 6-8, Morgan 8-42, Dadey 15-100, Gartica 1-0, York 1-1, Team 1-(-7). Rosamond: Flowers 3-(-18), T. Sowell 13-42, Bowers 7-35, Wheaton 3-10.
PASSING — Boron: York 1-2-0-34. Rosamond: Flowers 8-16-1-103, Hernandez 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Boron: Kindschi 1-34. Rosamond: Bowers 4-47, Cibrian 2-11, Williams 2-45.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Liberty League (8-man)
Lancaster Baptist 44, Milken 22
Milken 0 14 0 8 — 22
Lancaster Baptist 10 27 0 7 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LB — F. De Paula Rosa 9 run (S. Flores run) 8:19
LB — S. Flores 25 FG (0:33)
Second Quarter
LB — D. Flores 5 run (S. Flores kick) 7:38
M — Stein 60 run (B. Stein pass to Moshfegh) 6:38
LB — D. Flores 15 run (S. Flores kick) 6:22
M — Klein 30 pass from B. Stein (pass failed) 3:46
LB — F. De Paula Rosa 60 run (S. Flores kick) 3:30
LB — D. Flores 50 run (kick failed) 1:20
Fourth Quarter
LB — F. De Paula Rosa 61 run (S. Flores run) 9:55
M — Klein 35 pass from B. Stein (Klein pass to Stein) 0:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milken: Lubow 3-14, Stein 5-52, Klein 2-19, Team 3-(-2), Dintzer 1-(-6), Greene 1-2. Lancaster Baptist: F. De Paula Rosa 14-201, D. Flores 8-115, W. Langley 7-11, S. Flores 5-13, M. De Paula Rosa 1-5.
PASSING — Milken: Stein 12-22-0-195. Lancaster Baptist: Langley 2-4-0-30.
RECEIVING — Milken: Klein 9-149, Gabayan 2-12, Moshfegh 1-35. Lancaster Baptist: F. De Paula Rosa 2-30.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
