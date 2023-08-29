High school football summaries | Week One

WEEK ONE
Thursday’s Scores
• Lancaster Baptist 60, Milken 18
• Paraclete 21, Garces Memorial 14
• Foothill 63, Desert 0
Friday’s Scores
• Golden Valley 32, Antelope Valley 6
• Viewpoint 32, Eastside 27
• Oak Hills 28, Highland 7
• Simi Valley 55, Knight 0
• Barstow 28, Lancaster 0
• Bloomington 42, Littlerock 8
• Eisenhower 50, Palmdale 14
• Quartz Hill 21, Burroughs 6
• Beverly Hills 27, Vasquez 14
• Lindsay 54, California City 0
• Desert Christian 41, Trona 6
Saturday’s Score
• Boron 56, Mira Monte 29
WEEK TWO SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 31
West Ranch at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Serrano vs. Paraclete at AVC, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Desert Christian at Malibu, 3 p.m.
Heritage at Knight, 7 p.m.
Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at California City, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep at Boron, 7 p.m.
Desert at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Academy of Careers & Excellence at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Maricopa at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rosamond at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES
Wednesday’s Scores
• Quartz Hill 13, Jordan 12
• Palmdale 18, Westminster 0
Thursday’s Score
• Mayfair 7, Palmdale 0
Monday’s Score
• Knight 18, Warren 14
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Today
Palmdale vs. Corona at Norte Vista High, 5:15 p.m.
Palmdale at Norte Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Vasquez at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Highland at Channel Islands, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Wednesday
Non-League
Palmdale 18, Westminster 0
Westminster 0 0 — 0
Palmdale 12 6 — 18
SCORING SUMMARY
First Half
P — Shelton 52 run (pass failed), 14:00.
P — Amedick 21 run (pass intercepted), 2:39.
Second Half
P — Lee 25 pass from Diaz (pass failed), :49.2.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Westminster: Chacha 1-(-4), Doan 3-18, Galvin 3-0. Palmdale: Villanueva 6-46, Shelton 2-53, Jimenez 0-0, Ochoa 2-(-6), Amedick 3-31, Ycaza 1-(-3).
PASSING — Westminster: Miranda 5-17-4-23. Palmdale: Diaz 8-15-1-103, Jimenez 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Westminster: Aguilar 2-9, Garibay 1-(-1), Bartley 1-3, Noyola 1-12. Palmdale: Jimenez 2-20, Villanueva 2-20, Lee 3-44, Smoot 1-18.
FOOTBALL
Thursday
Non-League
Lancaster Baptist 60, Milken 18
Milken 6 6 6 0 — 18
Lancaster Baptist 26 27 7 0 — 60
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LB — Cox fumble recovery in end zone (Cox kick) 11:55
LB — M. De Paula Rosa 4 run (kick failed) 7:09
M — Mosse 75 kickoff return (pass failed) 6:56
LB — Flores 40 run (Cox kick) 4:22
LB — Cox 37 pass from Langley (kick failed) 3:20
Second Quarter
M — Mosse 10 pass from Vogel (run failed) 10:37
LB — Flores 36 run (Cox kick) 10:10
LB — Flores 52 punt return (Cox kick) 7:28
LB — M. De Paula Rosa 3 run (Cox kick) 3:12
Third Quarter
LB — Flores 20 interception return (Cox kick) 6:15
M — Mosse 13 pass from Vogel (run failed) 0:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milken: Dintzer 5-6, Yeffet-Bitton 1-1, Vogel 4-23, Gabayan 1-(-6), Team 3-(-46). Lancaster Baptist: Flores 5-97, M. De Paula Rosa 5-66, W. Langley 1-8, P. Langley 5-7, Averbeck 2-(-1), Patterson 1-(-2).
PASSING — Milken: 5-12-2-61, Vogel 8-15-1-104. Lancaster Baptist: W. Langley 2-3-58.
RECEIVING — Milken: Gabayan 2-33, Mosse 9-118, Fleischman 2-14. Lancaster Baptist: M. De Paula Rosa 1-21, Cox 1-37.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Non-League
Eisenhower 50, Palmdale 14
Eisenhower 21 22 0 7 — 50
Palmdale 0 7 7 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
E — Benton 33 run (Ruiz kick), 9:26.
E — Pointer-Caldwell 26 pass from Ruiz (Ruiz kick), 7:29.
E — Blanco 13 run (Ruiz kick), 4:48.
Second Quarter
E — Pointer-Caldwell 32 run (Chapple-Love pass from Ruiz), 11:48.
E — Chapple-Love 55 fumble return (Ruiz kick), 8:53.
P — Mason 1 run (Brandon kick), 5:32.
E — Benton 27 pass fro Ruiz (Ruiz kick), 3:29.
Third Quarter
P — Barnes 36 run (Brandon kick), 11:10.
Fourth Quarter
E — Chapple-Love 14 pass from Brown (Ruiz kick), 9:19.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eisenhower: Pointer-Caldwell 8-74, Benton 2-14, Blanco 5-26, James 4-48, Ruiz 2-(-1), J.Brown 2-17. Palmdale: Mason 5-(-6), Reynoso 3-11, Lenaris 1-(-6), Muhammad 2-21, Guillory 4-11, Barnes 2-47, Chalk 1-9, Nadonza 1-(-3).
PASSING — Eisenhower: Ruiz 9-14-0-131, M.Brown 1-1-0-14. Palmdale: Mason 7-15-1-71.
RECEIVING — Eisenhower: J.Brown 1-0, Pointer-Caldwell 3-46, Benton 4-74, Blanco 1-11, Chapple-Love 1-14. Palmdale: Lenaris 3-40, Barnes 2-17, Chalk 1-2, Cisneros 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Desert Christian 41, Trona 6
Trona 0 6 0 0 — 6
Desert Christian 7 14 13 7 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
DC — Lamoreaux fumble recovery in end zone (Chewning kick) 55.4
Second Quarter
DC — Bakewell 12 run (Chewning kick) 10:34
T — R. Horta 1 run (run failed) 7:41
DC — Lattimore 39 run (Chewning kick) 6:34
Third Quarter
DC — Balcorta 28 run (run failed) 6:39
DC — Green 24 pass from Balcorta (Chewning kick) 2:40
Fourth Quarter
DC — Balcorta 50 run (Henderson kick) 8:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Trona: R. Horta 12-31, G. Horta 4-18, McCurdy 6-12, Max Parks 7-17, I. Horta 2-(-5), Mas. Parks 1-0, Team 1-(-1). Desert Christian: Bakewell 8-15, Lattimore 4-75, Balcorta 4-86, Team 4-(-21).
PASSING — Trona: Max Parks 5-8-0-109, I. Horta 0-2-0-0. Desert Christian: Balcorta 7-14-0-97.
RECEIVING — Trona: Celaya 2-25, I. Horta 1-59, Knight 1-20, G. Horta 1-5. Desert Christian: Green 5-83, Bakewell 1-(-1), Chewning 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
