WEEK ONE

Friday’s Scores

• Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7

• Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6

• Oak Hills 33, Highland 2

• Rim of the World 45, Littlerock 18

• Palmdale 58, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 6

• Taft 55, California City 0

• Delano 47, Rosamond 0

• Boron 33, S. Pasadena 14

• Garces Memorial 46, Paraclete 31

• Valencia at Quartz Hill, canceled

• Antelope Valley at Camarillo, canceled

Saturday’s Score

• Vasquez at Desert, canceled

WEEK TWO SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 2

West Ranch at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Boron at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Adelanto at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Knight, 7 p.m.

Big Bear at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Trona at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.

Desert at Taft, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Quartz Hill, canceled

Saturday, Sept. 4

Desert Christian at Southlands Christian, 11 a.m.

Friday

Non-League

Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6

Yucca Valley (1-0)     7 13 14 7 — 41   

Lancaster (0-2)     0 0 0 6 — 6

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

YV — Smith 29 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 4:50

Second Quarter

YV — Dickens 1 run (kick failed) 6:36

YV — Ramos 3 run (Carlos kick) 3:05

Third Quarter

YV — Rogers 47 run (Carlos kick) 14.2

YV — Smith 16 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 6:52

Fourth Quarter

YV — Hudson 12 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 3:28

L — Hughes 36 pass from Dinkins (kick failed) 2:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Yucca Valley: Rogers 23-210, Smith 2-16, Ramos 11-18, Slayden 8-21, Dickens 1-0. Lancaster: Hooper 10-50, Dinkins 5-(-11), Hughes 1-9.

PASSING — Yucca Valley: Ramos 9-13-1-98. Lancaster: Dinkins 3-13-0-43. 

RECEIVING — Yucca Valley: Smith 4-50, Slayden 2-14, Carlos 1-12, Rogers 1-10, Hudson 1-12. Lancaster: Hooper 1-(-4), Thompson 1-11, Hughes 1-36.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None. 

Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7

Moreno Valley     0 13 0 8 — 21

Knight     0 0 7 0 — 7

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

MV — McDonald 4 run (Zendejas kick), 7:41.

MV — McDonald 35 interception return (kick wide left), :51.

Third Quarter

K — Dayquan Williams 68 run (Camarena kick), 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

MV — McDonald 31 run (Anderson run), 5:39.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Moreno Valley: McDonald 19-109, Anderson 12-81, Funches 10-16, Hill 5-17, Afungia 1-5. Knight: Hassan 5-24, Dayquan Williams 7-85, Marcella 2-2, Riley 1-9.

PASSING — Moreno Valley: Hill 3-6-0-72. Knight: Dayquan Williams 3-13-0-26, Jacob Suarez 0-6-1-0.

RECEIVING — Moreno Valley: Anderson 2-52, Jones 1-20. Knight: Jones 2-13, James 1-13, Thomas 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

