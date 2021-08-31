WEEK ONE
Friday’s Scores
• Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7
• Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6
• Oak Hills 33, Highland 2
• Rim of the World 45, Littlerock 18
• Palmdale 58, Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 6
• Taft 55, California City 0
• Delano 47, Rosamond 0
• Boron 33, S. Pasadena 14
• Garces Memorial 46, Paraclete 31
• Valencia at Quartz Hill, canceled
• Antelope Valley at Camarillo, canceled
Saturday’s Score
• Vasquez at Desert, canceled
WEEK TWO SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 2
West Ranch at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Boron at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Adelanto at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Knight, 7 p.m.
Big Bear at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Trona at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Desert at Taft, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley at Quartz Hill, canceled
Saturday, Sept. 4
Desert Christian at Southlands Christian, 11 a.m.
Friday
Non-League
Yucca Valley 41, Lancaster 6
Yucca Valley (1-0) 7 13 14 7 — 41
Lancaster (0-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
YV — Smith 29 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 4:50
Second Quarter
YV — Dickens 1 run (kick failed) 6:36
YV — Ramos 3 run (Carlos kick) 3:05
Third Quarter
YV — Rogers 47 run (Carlos kick) 14.2
YV — Smith 16 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 6:52
Fourth Quarter
YV — Hudson 12 pass from Ramos (Carlos kick) 3:28
L — Hughes 36 pass from Dinkins (kick failed) 2:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yucca Valley: Rogers 23-210, Smith 2-16, Ramos 11-18, Slayden 8-21, Dickens 1-0. Lancaster: Hooper 10-50, Dinkins 5-(-11), Hughes 1-9.
PASSING — Yucca Valley: Ramos 9-13-1-98. Lancaster: Dinkins 3-13-0-43.
RECEIVING — Yucca Valley: Smith 4-50, Slayden 2-14, Carlos 1-12, Rogers 1-10, Hudson 1-12. Lancaster: Hooper 1-(-4), Thompson 1-11, Hughes 1-36.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Moreno Valley 21, Knight 7
Moreno Valley 0 13 0 8 — 21
Knight 0 0 7 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
MV — McDonald 4 run (Zendejas kick), 7:41.
MV — McDonald 35 interception return (kick wide left), :51.
Third Quarter
K — Dayquan Williams 68 run (Camarena kick), 2:25.
Fourth Quarter
MV — McDonald 31 run (Anderson run), 5:39.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moreno Valley: McDonald 19-109, Anderson 12-81, Funches 10-16, Hill 5-17, Afungia 1-5. Knight: Hassan 5-24, Dayquan Williams 7-85, Marcella 2-2, Riley 1-9.
PASSING — Moreno Valley: Hill 3-6-0-72. Knight: Dayquan Williams 3-13-0-26, Jacob Suarez 0-6-1-0.
RECEIVING — Moreno Valley: Anderson 2-52, Jones 1-20. Knight: Jones 2-13, James 1-13, Thomas 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
