High school football summaries | Week Nine

WEEK NINE
Thursday’s Score
• Highland 39, Quartz Hill 3
Friday’s Scores
• Knight 14, Antelope Valley 7
• Eastside 14, Littlerock 2
• Palmdale 56, Lancaster 0
• Boron 54, Kern Valley 6
• Lone Pine 48, Lancaster Baptist 46
• Trona 30, Mojave 28
• Vasquez 30, Silver Valley 26
• Bishop 55, Rosamond 0
Saturday’s Scores
• Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian (canceled, COVID protocols)
WEEK TEN SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 28
Eastside at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Vasquez at The Webb Schools, 6 p.m.
Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Knight at Highland, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Bishop at Boron, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at California City, 7 p.m.
Desert at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon vs. Paraclete at AVC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Desert Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 5 p.m.
Friday
High Desert League
Boron 54, Kern Valley 6
Kern Valley 0 6 0 0 — 6
Boron 24 8 14 8 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
B — Singer 1 run (McClendon run) 7:35
B — Howard 23 run (Morgan run) 6:18
B — Hiegel 3 run (McClendon run) 0:30
Second Quarter
B — McClendon 52 run (Morgan run) 10:58
KV — Navin 14 pass from Watts (pass failed) 6:07
Third Quarter
B — Hill 1 run (run failed) 4:43
B — Hiegel 3 run (Morgan run) 1:59
Fourth Quarter
B — McClendon 55 run (Howard run) 8:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kern Valley: Mendoza 4-7, Watts 9-9, Dedmon 1-(-8), No. 2 4-(-2), Team 1-0. Boron: McClendon 15-231, Wolfe 4-13, Howard 7-50, Singer 4-14, Hiegel 5-62, Morgan 8-49, Hill 2-8, Bibby 2-3, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Kern Valley: 8-18-3-71. Boron: Wolfe 2-5-0-29.
RECEIVING — Kern Valley: Mendoza 4-27, Farnum 1-12, Navin 2-12, Lee 1-20. Boron: Richardson 2-29.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Golden League
Eastside 14, Littlerock 2
Littlerock 0 0 2 0 — 2
Eastside 0 6 8 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
E — Quinndon Allen 1 run (run short), 9:36.
Third Quarter
E — Nunley 30 fumble return (Quinndon Allen run), 10:38.
L — High snap through back of end zone, :48.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Littlerock: Zamudio 15-24, Mejia 4-(19), Nouri 8-15, Coleman 2-2. Eastside: Johnson 6-38, Quinndon Allen 19-220, Songer 3-(-4), Slater 3-3, Quentrel Allen 2-(-5).
PASSING — Littlerock: Zamudio 6-21-2-66. Eastside: Quinndon Allen 1-11-1-5.
RECEIVING — Littlerock: Nouri 3-16, Spruce 3-50. Eastside: Quentrel Allen 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
