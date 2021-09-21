High school football summaries | Week Four

WEEK FOUR
Thursday’s Score
• Foothill 33, Rosamond 0
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 15, Eastside 0
• Lancaster 63, Quartz Hill 62
• Highland 68, Littlerock 6
• Paraclete 43, Redondo Union 20,
• Castaic at Vasquez, canceled
• Palmdale at Knight, canceled (COVID)
Saturday’s Score
• Valley Christian Academy 56, Lancaster Baptist 27
WEEK FIVE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 23
Antelope Valley at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Highland at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Knight at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Desert Christian at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Hesperia Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Castaic vs. Paraclete at AVC, 7 p.m.
California City at Mira Monte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Boron at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday
Non-League
Foothill 33, Rosamond 0
Foothill (4-0) 8 16 6 3 — 33
Rosamond (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
F — Deloney 1 run (Salazar run) 4:36
Second Quarter
F — Sandoval 11 run (Deloney run) 3:54
F — Reynolds 9 pass from Monje (Jacinto run) 0:05
Third Quarter
F — Salazar 5 run (pass failed) 8:39
Fourth Quarter
F — Diaz 36 FG, 10:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Foothill: Reynolds 8-94, Deloney 13-102, Sandoval 4-51, Salazar 4-24, Gonzalez 4-22, Ortega 2-9, Trevino 1-10, Montoya 3-10. Rosamond: De La Rosa 7-10, Gonzalez-Alarcon 2-3, Bowers 2-2, Watts 2-10, Team 2-(-15).
PASSING — Foothill: Monje 4-6-0-65. Rosamond: Watts 3-9-0-35, Flowers 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Foothill: Deloney 2-21, Polanco 1-35, Reynolds 1-9. Rosamond: Carson 1-5, Cibrian 1-16, Kofahl 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Baladez (R) 26.
Friday
Golden League
Antelope Valley 15, Eastside 0
AV High (1-2, 1-0) 7 0 0 8 — 15
Eastside (2-2, 0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
AV — Mays 4 run (Soto-Corona kick) 0:13
Fourth Quarter
AV — Walker 8 run (Sims run) 4:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Antelope Valley: Walker 20-91, Mays 6-4, Clark 4-9. Eastside: Johnson 2-2, Allen 14-57, Cardenas 3-(-7), Shannon 2-(-6), Slater 1-8, Team 1-(-15).
PASSING — Antelope Valley: Mays 2-9-1-16, Hilton 1-1-0-(-7). Eastside: Cardenas 6-10-2-34.
RECEIVING — Antelope Valley: Walker 1-2, Sims 3-7. Eastside: Songer 2-(-6), Green 1-1, Nunley 1-3, Slater 1-26, Allen 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Lancaster 63, Quartz Hill 62
Quartz Hill 7 35 13 7 — 62
Lancaster 19 0 16 28 — 63
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
QH — Crawford 15 run (Bella kick), 6:47.
L — Sterling 14 pass from SaMarion (Martinez kick), 4:05.
L — Hooper 48 fumble return (kick wide right), 3:52.
L — SaMarion 6 run (run failed), 2:22.
Second Quarter
QH — Crawford 2 run (run failed), 11:23.
QH — Dupleasis 47 run (Bella kick), 11:05.
QH — Dupleasis 7 run (Crawford run), 10:07.
QH — Dupleasis 38 run (Bella kick), 4:05.
QH — Bella 26 pass from Crawford (Bella kick), 3:02.
Third Quarter
L — Hughes 7 run (Hughes run), 10:43.
QH — Graham 12 pass from Crawford (Bella kick), 9:50.
L — Thompson 8 pass from SaMarion (Hughes pass from SaMarion), 4:39.
QH — Dupleasis 36 run (pass failed), 1:17.
Fourth Quarter
QH — Dupleasis 13 run (Bella kick), 9:56.
L — Monge 14 pass from SaMarion (pass failed), 8:10.
L — Monge 42 pass from SaMarion (pass short), 5:02.
L — Sterling 5 pass from SaMarion (SaMarion run), 3:00.
L — Sterling 40 pass from SaMarion (Thompson pass from SaMarion), 1:52.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 32-354, Crawford 13-34, Williams 1-39. Lancaster: SaMarion 17-152, Hooper 3-5, Hughes 4-9.
PASSING — Quartz Hill: Crawford 12-29-3-147. Lancaster: SaMarion 21-45-2-327.
RECEIVING — Quartz Hill: #1 1-7, Weese 2-21, Williams 5-69, Graham 2-25, Bella 2-31. Lancaster: Hughes 6-56, Hooper 2-49, Sterling 4-81, Thompson 6-76, Pettaway 1-7, Monge 2-56.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Non-League
Paraclete 43, Redondo Union 20
Redondo 7 6 0 7 — 20
Paraclete 17 7 6 13 — 43
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
P — T. Brown 88 run (Diaz kick), 11:00
RU — Maleman 6 run (No. 5), 7:00
P — Diaz 26 FG, 3:00
P — Hurry 80 pass from Edwards (Diaz kick), 1:00
Second Quarter
RU — Bosse 13 pass from Hunt (No. 5 kick failed), 11:00
P — T. Brown 1 run (Diaz kick), 8:00
Third Quarter
P — Neal 8 run (Diaz kick failed), 7:00
Fourth Quarter
P — Morales 80 pass from T. Brown (Diaz kick failed), 8:00
P — K. Brown 35 run (Diaz kick), 3:00
RU — Stiveson 7 pass from Hunt (No. 5 kick), 1:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Paraclete: K. Brown 12-116, Edwards 1-2, T. Brown 6-125, Hawkins 1-10, Neal 6-24.
PASSING — Paraclete: Edwards 2-5-0-96, T. Brown 12-18-0-192.
RECEIVING — Paraclete: Hurry 4-131, K. Brown 2-35, N. Rodriguez 2-17, Hawkins 1-4, Morales 1-80, Solis 5-46.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Redondo Union (fourth quarter).
