High school football summaries | Week Four

WEEK FOUR
Thursday’s Scores
• Palmdale 33, Quartz Hill 30
• Milken 32, Desert Christian 26
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 40, Littlerock 0
• Lancaster 30, Eastside 0
• Highland 69, Knight 15
• North (Torrance) 31, Paraclete 19
• Big Bear 22, Boron 20
• Lancaster Baptist 40, Valley Christian Academy 37
• Riverside Prep 59, Vasquez 24
• Foothill 28, Rosamond 0
Saturday’s Scores
• Thacher 46, Mojave 26
• Santa Rosa Academy 40, California City 6
WEEK FIVE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 22
Eastside at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Littlerock at Highland, 7 p.m.
Knight at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Fillmore, 7 p.m.
Frazier Mountain at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Alpaugh at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at California City, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Golden League
Palmdale 33, Quartz Hill 30
Palmdale 0 15 6 12 — 33
Quartz Hill 7 16 0 7 — 30
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
QH — Hinton 4 run (Manthey kick), 2:55.
Second Quarter
P — Harper 12 pass from Mason (#30 kick), 7:15.
QH — Lee 7 run (Lee run), 3:28.
P — Mercado 10 run (Jackson run), 1:08.
QH — Dupleasis 2 run (Lee run), :00.
Third Quarter
P — Bastine 15 run (run short), 2:55.
Fourth Quarter
P — Chalk 10 pass from Mercado (run failed), 11:54.
QH — Weese 74 pass from Gordon (Manthey kick), 10:14.
P — Bastine 2 run (kick blocked), 7:00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Palmdale: Jackson 7-72, Bastine 11-51, Mason 2-0, Mercado 11-28, Cacao 1-(-2). Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 17-106, Graham 8-41, Hinton 3-21, Gordon 5-32, Lee 5-21.
PASSING — Palmdale: Mason 5-9-1-65, Mercado 4-6-0-75. Quartz Hill: Hinton 5-6-0-31, Weese 0-1-0-1, Dupleasis 0-1-0-0, Gordon 3-10-0-89.
RECEIVING — Palmdale: Chalk 2-8, Bastine 3-48, Jackson 3-63, Harper 1-12. Quartz Hill: Weese 4-95, Hooper 2-24, Dupleasis 1-2, Graham 1-(-1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Golden League
Antelope Valley 40, Littlerock 0
Antelope Valley 7 7 18 8 — 40
Littlerock 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
AV — Sims 3 run (Pacheco kick), 3:48.
Second Quarter
AV — Houston 6 run (Pacheco kick), 8:09.
Third Quarter
AV — Hawkins 35 run (run failed), 8:39.
AV — Doss 41 fumble return (kick short), 8:25.
AV — Sims 11 pass from Alexander (kick blocked), 1:31.
Fourth Quarter
AV — Doss 27 pass from Alexander (Houston run), 8:33.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Antelope Valley: Hawkins 13-121, Alexander 4-18, Sims Jr. 7-56, Houston 5-27, Clark 3-44, Babineaux 1-13, Brown 1-10, Wolfe 2-3, Doss 1-11. Littlerock: Coleman 6-(-20), Peter Zamudio 4-7, Spruce 2-(-2), Guzman 2-4, Garcia 3-(-16).
PASSING — Antelope Valley: Alexander 7-15-2-131. Littlerock: Spruce 7-19-2-46, Garcia 2-3-0-14.
RECEIVING — Antelope Valley: Doss 2-50, Walker 2-38, Wall 1-7, Sims Jr. 2-26. Littlerock: Peter Zamudio 5-37, Joseph Zamudio 3-20, Nichols 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Lancaster 30, Eastside 0
Lancaster 14 8 0 8 — 30
Eastside 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
L — Mitchell 5 run (Mitchell run) 7:04
L — Lane 16 run (run failed) 3:53
Second Quarter
L — Mitchell 7 run (Freeman run) 0:07
Fourth Quarter
L — Freeman 20 run (Freeman run) 5:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lancaster: Mitchell 18-134, Freeman 13-65, Lane 4-49, Lopez 1-8, Samarion 4-(-8), Bland 1-(-2), Banner 2-5, Blackman 1-5, Monge 1-2, No. 35 1-2. Eastside: Shannon 5-5, Scott 4-(-12).
PASSING — Lancaster: Samarion 2-4-0-48. Eastside: Scott 6-23-2-76.
RECEIVING — Lancaster: Hughes 1-8, Lane 1-40. Eastside: Shannon 4-9, Gomez 1-30, Augustine 1-37.
MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.
