High school football summaries | Week Five

• Antelope Valley 58, Eastside 6
• Highland 77, Littlerock 0
• Quartz Hill 34, Lancaster 0
• Roosevelt 56, Paraclete 7
• Lancaster Baptist 48, Frazier Mountain 12
• California City 20, Rosamond 13, OT
Palmdale at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Boron at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Highland, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Knight, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Bishop at California City, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist vs. Desert Christian at LnHS, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
WEEK FIVE
Golden League
Quartz Hill 34, Lancaster 0
Quartz Hill 0 20 6 8 — 34
QH — Dupleasis 5 run (Manthey kick), 11:07.
QH — Dupleasis 12 run (Manthey kick), 7:59.
QH — Dupleasis 5 run (kick blocked), :24.
QH — Weese 16 pass from Hinton (kick wide left), 3:47.
QH — Dupleasis 3 run (Strean pass from Hinton), 11:56.
RUSHING — Lancaster: Freeman 8-11, Mitchell 7-0, SaMarion 9-5, Lopez 3-8, Monge 2-1, Valera 1-1, Blackman 2-(-1). Quartz Hill: Graham 6-7, Aguiar 2-(-7), Hooper 1-12, Lee 1-2, Dupleasis 13-127, Hinton 1-12.
PASSING — Lancaster: SaMarion 3-6-0-19. Quartz Hill: Aguiar 0-3-0-0, Hinton 8-16-0-83, Gordon 3-4-0-67.
RECEIVING — Lancaster: Hughes 2-10, Dinkins 1-9. Quartz Hill: Hooper 2-54, Weese 3-46, Cathcart 1-5, Dupleasis 2-13, Johnson 1-13, Strean 1-12, Church 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
