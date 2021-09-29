High school football summaries | Week Five

WEEK FIVE
Friday’s Scores
• Palmdale 34, Antelope Valley 0
• Highland 41, Eastside 0
• Quartz Hill 32, Knight 18
• Lancaster 52, Littlerock 6
• Lone Pine 46, Desert Christian 40
• Paraclete 42, Castaic 7
• Hesperia Christian 48, Lancaster Baptist 7
Saturday’s Scores
• Mira Monte 42, California City 0
• Big Bear 24, Boron 14
WEEK SIX SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 30
Lancaster at Knight, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Antelope Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Boron at Desert, 7 p.m.
California City at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Lancaster Baptist at Calvary Baptist, 11 a.m.
Vasquez at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
Desert Christian at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Friday
Golden League
Palmdale 34, Antelope Valley 0
Antelope Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Palmdale 0 12 6 16 — 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
P — Woods 1 run (kick low), 9:22.
P — Gibson 80 pass from Newton (run failed), :36.9.
Third Quarter
P — Jackson 10 run (run failed), 6:35.
Fourth Quarter
P — Woods 22 run (Gibson pass from Newton), 11:02.
P — Khamani Newton 1 run (Jackson pass from Kadin Newton), 8:20.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Antelope Valley: Mays 11-(-5), Phillips 6-18, Dozier 1-17, Doss 2-5, Walker 22-50. Palmdale: Woods 11-133, Jackson 6-58, Kadin Newton 6-(-14), Khamani Newton 3-26.
PASSING — Antelope Valley: Mays 2-10-1-11. Palmdale: Kadin Newton 1-7-1-80.
RECEIVING — Antelope Valley: Walker 1-9, Doss 1-(-2). Palmdale: Gibson 1-80.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
8-Man Non-League
Lone Pine 46, Desert Christian 40
Desert Christian 0 18 14 8 — 40
Lone Pine 14 26 0 6 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LP — Ray 47 run (Olin run) 11:08
LP — Garcia 21 pass from Ray (run failed) 4:35
Second Quarter
LP — Dominguez 32 run (pass failed) 11:51
DC — Worrell 21 pass from Dumas (run failed) 9:18
LP — Krieger 27 pass from Ray (run failed) 7:32
LP — Ray 31 run (Olin run) 2:57
DC — Bakewell 2 run (run failed) 53.0
DC — Arcidiacono 5 pass from Dumas (run failed) 5.4
LP — Olin 35 pass from Ray (run failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
DC — Bakewell 3 run (run failed) 7:16
DC — Worrell 21 pass from Dumas (Dumas pass to Royster) 1:03
Fourth Quarter
DC — Royster 11 pass from Dumas (Dumas run) 1:51
LP — Castro 65 pass from Ray (run failed) 1:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Desert Christian: Bakewell 19-69, Brisby 1-5, Dumas 15-70, Team 2-(-8), Brown 2-13, Worrell 1-14. Lone Pine: Ray 16-137, Olin 6-6, Dominguez 7-45, Team 1-(-9).
PASSING — Desert Christian: Dumas 11-19-0-176, Worrell 1-4-0-1. Lone Pine: Ray 5-7-0-161.
RECEIVING — Desert Christian: Royster 4-58, Worrell 4-100, Arcidiacono 1-5, Brisby 2-28, Bakewell 1-6. Lone Pine: Garcia 2-34, Krieger 1-27, Olin 1-35, Castro 1-65.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
