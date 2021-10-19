High school football summaries | Week Eight

WEEK EIGHT
Thursday’s Score
• Desert Christian 45, Leadership Military Academy 44
Friday’s Scores
• Antelope Valley 56, Lancaster 20
• Knight 38, Eastside 6
• Highland 20, Palmdale 14
• Quartz Hill 52, Littlerock 0
• Paraclete 34, Rancho Christian 14
• Rosamond 36, Desert 22
Saturday’s Scores
• Lancaster Baptist 37, Santa Clarita Christian 36
• Trinity Classical Academy 48, Vasquez 18
• Mojave 39, Lone Pine 12
• Boron at California City, canceled
WEEK NINE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 21
Highland at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Antelope Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley at Boron, 7 p.m.
California City at Desert, 7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Trona at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Silver Valley at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, canceled (COVID protocols)
Thursday
8-Man Freelance
Desert Christian 45, Leadership Military Academy 44
Leadership Military 8 22 0 14 — 44
Desert Christian 15 8 6 16 — 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
LMA — Harris 70 kickoff return (Howell run) 11:49
DC — Worrell 10 pass from Dumas (Dumas pass to Worrell) 7:19
DC — Worrell 29 pass from Dumas (Chewning kick) 33.3
Second Quarter
LMA — Harris 39 pass from Howell (run failed) 10:48
LMA — Whitehead 54 pass from Howell (Franklin run) 4:23
LMA — January 16 pass from Howell (Howell pass to January) 1:49
DC — Brown 21 pass from Dumas (Dumas pass to Worrell) 27.0
Third Quarter
DC — Bakewell 1 run (kick failed) 4:47
Fourth Quarter
LMA — Howell 5 run (Howell run) 9:18
DC — Bakewell 3 run (Dumas run) 6:01
LMA — Howell 16 run (pass failed) 5:04
DC — Brown 10 pass from Dumas (Dumas run) 55.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Leadership Military Academy: Garcia 5-21, Howell 17-107, Silva 1-0, Franklin 3-7, January 1-10. Desert Christian: Bakewell 30-130, Dumas 13-48, Brown 4-10, Brisby 2-0.
PASSING — Leadership Military Academy: Howell 13-21-1-207. Desert Christian: Dumas 5-9-1-88.
RECEIVING — Leadership Military Academy: January 10-111, Harris 1-39, Silva 1-3, Whitehead 1-54. Desert Christian: Worrell 2-39, Brown 2-31, Brisby 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Friday
Golden League
Highland 20, Palmdale 14
Highland 12 0 0 8 — 20
Palmdale 0 0 7 7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H — Johnson 47 run (run failed), 5:27.
H — Johnson 46 run (run failed), :36.1.
Third Quarter
P — Bastine 30 interception return (Robles kick), 11:41.
Fourth Quarter
H — Hines fumble recovery in end zone (Johnson run), 10:05.
P — Woods 15 run (Robles kick), 6:38.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland: Wall 6-(-24), Johnson 29-246, Anthony 2-2, #24 3-12, Ross 1-6. Palmdale: Woods 14-88, Kadin Newton 8-8, Jackson 1-(-8), Khamani Newton 3-10, Wilson 1-1.
PASSING — Highland: Wall 3-12-3-60. Palmdale: Kadin Newton 10-36-0-97, Khamani Newton 0-1-0-0, Mealancon 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Highland: Anthony 2-37, Okere 1-23. Palmdale: Woods 1-0, Jackson 5-55, Gibson 3-30, Khamani Newton 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOAL — Highland: Rohewal 35 yards blocked, 2:50, 4th quarter.
