High school football summaries | Week Eight

WEEK EIGHT
Thursday’s Scores
• Highland 63, Lancaster 0
• Lancaster Baptist 41, Hesperia Christian 38
Friday’s Scores
• Quartz Hill 34, Antelope Valley 6
• Palmdale 34, Eastside 8
• Knight 34, Littlerock 12
• Loyola 31, Paraclete 12
• Boron 35, California City 0
• Desert Christian 65, Noli Indian 18
• Desert Christian Academy 29, Vasquez 22
Saturday’s Score
• Trona 48, Mojave 30
WEEK NINE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 20
Knight at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Crespi vs. Paraclete at AVC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Antelope Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Highland, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
Boron at Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Bishop at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Desert Christian at Leadership Military Academy, 1 p.m.
WEEK EIGHT
Friday
Liberty League (8-man)
Desert Christian 65, Noli Indian 18
Noli Indian 12 6 0 0 — 18
Desert Christian 24 20 14 7 — 65
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
DC — Chewning 44 FG (9:09)
NI — Cyhan 25 pass from Martinez (run failed) 4:05
DC — Dumas 25 run (Chewning kick) 3:41
DC — Green 15 pass from Euceda (Chewning kick) 2:15
NI — Martinez 70 run (run failed) 1:41
DC — Dumas 32 pass from Euceda (Chewning kick) :16.5
Second Quarter
DC — Edwards 13 pass from Euceda (Chewning kick) 9:21
NI — Martinez 38 run (run failed) 9:04
DC — Dumas 57 pass from Euceda (pass failed) 5:15
DC — Worrell 7 pass from Euceda (Chewning kick) 3:52
Third Quarter
DC — Dumas 31 pass from Euceda (Chewning kick) 8:55
DC — Euceda 21 run (Henderson kick) 1:38
Fourth Quarter
DC — Balcorta 10 run (Henderson kick) 4:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Noli Indian: Martinez 19-114, Martin 3-8, And. Salgado 2-(-3), Ant. Salgado (4-11, Valencia 1-(-8), No. 22 1-1. Desert Christian: Lattimore 4-2, Ottaviano 3-1, Dumas 1-25, Euceda 5-78, Balcorta 4-26, Team 1-(-9).
PASSING — Noli Indian: Martinez 2-8-1-26. Desert Christian: Euceda 9-15-0-187.
RECEIVING — Noli Indian: Cyhan 1-25, No. 22 1-1. Desert Christian: Dumas 4-137, Green 1-15, Edwards 1-13, Ottaviano 1-4, Worrell 1-7, Henderson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
Golden League
Quartz Hill 34, Antelope Valley 6
Antelope Valley 6 0 0 0 — 6
Quartz Hill 6 0 14 14 — 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
QH — Lee 2 run (kick failed), 2:22.
AV — Doss 42 run (kick wide left), :18.
Third Quarter
QH — Dupleasis 5 run (pass failed), 6:03.
QH — Gordon 1 run (Dupleasis run), 5:33.
Fourth Quarter
QH — Dupleasis 5 run (Manthey kick), 11:30.
QH — Dupleasis 5 run pass from Hinton (Manthey kick), 10:58.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Antelope Valley: Sims Jr. 4-(-5), Houston 4-(-2), Doss 1-42, Alexander 7-17, Clark 4-1. Quartz Hill: Dupleasis 25-210, Lee 4-16, Hinton 3-7, Graham 11-60, Hooper 2-47, Gordon 3-(-5), Guzman 1-3, Smith 1-2.
PASSING — Antelope Valley: Alexander 6-18-1-48. Quartz Hill: Hinton 2-5-0-37, Gordon 2-4-1-8.
RECEIVING — Antelope Valley: Sims Jr. 4-31, Doss 2-17. Quartz Hill: Johnson 1-3, Cathcart 1-32, Hooper 1-5, Dupleasis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.