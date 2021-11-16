QUARTERFINALS

Friday’s Scores

CIF-SS Division 8

• Highland 44, California 12

CIF-SS Division 12

• Quartz Hill 41, Poly Pasadena 34

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2

• CSDR 84, Desert Christian 12

• Faith Baptist 60, Lancaster Baptist 0

CIF-CS Division 5

• Boron 50, Shafter 33

Saturday’s Score

CIF-SS Division 10

• Palmdale 58, Covina 13

SEMIFINALS

Friday’s Scores

CIF-CS 8-man

• Mojave 42, Mammoth 19

SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 19

CIF-Southern Section Division 8

• Highland at Serrano, 7 p.m.

CIF-Southern Section Division 10

• Northview at Palmdale, 7 p.m.

CIF-Southern Section Division 12

• Woodbridge at Quartz Hill, 7:30 p.m.

CIF-Central Section Division 5

• Liberty at Boron, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 19

CIF-Central Section 8-man

• Mojave at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday

CIF-SS D8 Quarterfinals

Highland 44, California 12

California 0 6 6 0 — 12

Highland 16 8 6 14 — 44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

H — Johnson 3 run (Johnson run), 2:29.

H — Johnson 69 run (Williams run) :38.

Second Quarter

H — Johnson 19 run (Johnson run), 7:24.

C — Petigny 30 pass from Morales (pass failed), 3:28.

Third Quarter

H — Johnson 49 run (run failed), 7:54.

C — Johnson 1 run (run failed), :42.

Fourth Quarter

H — Johnson 21 run (Rohewal kick), 7:08.

H — Medley 50 run (Rohewal kick), 2:06.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — California: Ramirez 2-2, Morales 6-38, Workman 7-21, Arellano 3-8, Johnson 14-40. Highland: Johnson 18-277, Wyatt Jr. 2-(-5), Medley 4-84, Newsome 2-5, Williams 2-0.

PASSING — California: Morales 13-4-1-195, Ramos 1-1-0-11. Highland: Wyatt Jr. 6-17-2-84.

RECEIVING — California: Workman 2-23, Gomez 1-(-2), Ramos 2-36, Griego 2-41, Petigny 5-64, Torres 1-18. Highland: Okere 1-27, Soto 2-21, Anthony 1-23, Johnson 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

