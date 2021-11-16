QUARTERFINALS
Friday’s Scores
CIF-SS Division 8
• Highland 44, California 12
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill 41, Poly Pasadena 34
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• CSDR 84, Desert Christian 12
• Faith Baptist 60, Lancaster Baptist 0
CIF-CS Division 5
• Boron 50, Shafter 33
Saturday’s Score
CIF-SS Division 10
• Palmdale 58, Covina 13
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Scores
CIF-CS 8-man
• Mojave 42, Mammoth 19
SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 19
CIF-Southern Section Division 8
• Highland at Serrano, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 10
• Northview at Palmdale, 7 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Woodbridge at Quartz Hill, 7:30 p.m.
CIF-Central Section Division 5
• Liberty at Boron, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 19
CIF-Central Section 8-man
• Mojave at Fresno Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday
CIF-SS D8 Quarterfinals
Highland 44, California 12
California 0 6 6 0 — 12
Highland 16 8 6 14 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H — Johnson 3 run (Johnson run), 2:29.
H — Johnson 69 run (Williams run) :38.
Second Quarter
H — Johnson 19 run (Johnson run), 7:24.
C — Petigny 30 pass from Morales (pass failed), 3:28.
Third Quarter
H — Johnson 49 run (run failed), 7:54.
C — Johnson 1 run (run failed), :42.
Fourth Quarter
H — Johnson 21 run (Rohewal kick), 7:08.
H — Medley 50 run (Rohewal kick), 2:06.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — California: Ramirez 2-2, Morales 6-38, Workman 7-21, Arellano 3-8, Johnson 14-40. Highland: Johnson 18-277, Wyatt Jr. 2-(-5), Medley 4-84, Newsome 2-5, Williams 2-0.
PASSING — California: Morales 13-4-1-195, Ramos 1-1-0-11. Highland: Wyatt Jr. 6-17-2-84.
RECEIVING — California: Workman 2-23, Gomez 1-(-2), Ramos 2-36, Griego 2-41, Petigny 5-64, Torres 1-18. Highland: Okere 1-27, Soto 2-21, Anthony 1-23, Johnson 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
