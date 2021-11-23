High school football summaries | Playoffs

Friday’s Scores
SEMIFINALS
CIF-SS Division 8
• Serrano 18, Highland 13
CIF-SS Division 10
• Northview 28, Palmdale 14
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0
CIF-CS Division 5
• Liberty 20, Boron 6
CHAMPIONSHIP
CIF-CS 8-man
• Fresno Christian 54, Mojave 6
CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 27
CIF-Southern Section Division 12
• Quartz Hill at Compton, 7 p.m.
Friday
CIF-SS D12 Semifinals
Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0
Woodbridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Quartz Hill 0 3 7 13 — 23
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
QH — Bella 25 field goal, 3:19.
Third Quarter
QH — Dupleasis 8 run (Bella kick), 9:58.
Fourth Quarter
QH — McKeever fumble recovery in end zone, (Bella kick), 8:34.
QH — Crawford 3 run (kick wide left), 2:50.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Woodbridge: Athas 1-3, Armstrong 9-32, Ma 5-(-10), Goodrich 3-21, Nappoly 3-19, Obaid 1-(-1). Quartz Hill: Crawford 10-51, Dupleasis 30-197, Bella 1-4.
PASSING — Woodbridge: Ma 11-21-1-101. Quartz Hill: Crawford 9-18-0-81.
RECEIVING — Woodbridge: Goodrich 5-57, Armstrong 5-22, Trerotola 1-22. Quartz Hill: Williams 4-39, Graham 1-14, Dupleasis 2-16, Bella 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Woodbridge: Goodrich 40 yards wide left and short, :04, 2nd quarter.
