High school football summaries | Playoffs

Friday’s Scores

SEMIFINALS

CIF-SS Division 8

• Serrano 18, Highland 13

CIF-SS Division 10

• Northview 28, Palmdale 14

CIF-SS Division 12

• Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0

CIF-CS Division 5

• Liberty 20, Boron 6

CHAMPIONSHIP

CIF-CS 8-man

• Fresno Christian 54, Mojave 6

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 27

CIF-Southern Section Division 12

• Quartz Hill at Compton, 7 p.m.

Friday

CIF-SS D12 Semifinals

Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0

Woodbridge       0 0 0 0 — 0

Quartz Hill         0 3 7 13 — 23

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

QH — Bella 25 field goal, 3:19.

Third Quarter

QH — Dupleasis 8 run (Bella kick), 9:58.

Fourth Quarter

QH — McKeever fumble recovery in end zone, (Bella kick), 8:34.

QH — Crawford 3 run (kick wide left), 2:50.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Woodbridge: Athas 1-3, Armstrong 9-32, Ma 5-(-10), Goodrich 3-21, Nappoly 3-19, Obaid 1-(-1). Quartz Hill: Crawford 10-51, Dupleasis 30-197, Bella 1-4.

PASSING — Woodbridge: Ma 11-21-1-101. Quartz Hill: Crawford 9-18-0-81.

RECEIVING — Woodbridge: Goodrich 5-57, Armstrong 5-22, Trerotola 1-22. Quartz Hill: Williams 4-39, Graham 1-14, Dupleasis 2-16, Bella 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Woodbridge: Goodrich 40 yards wide left and short, :04, 2nd quarter.

