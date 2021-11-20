You have permission to edit this article.
High school football | Playoff Semifinals

Friday’s Scores

CIF-SS Division 8

• Serrano 18, Highland 13

CIF-SS Division 10

• Northview 28, Palmdale 14 

CIF-SS Division 12

• Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0

CIF-CS Division 5

• Liberty 20, Boron 6

CIF-CS 8-man Championship

• Fresno Christian 54, Mojave 6

