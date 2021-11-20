High school football | Playoff Semifinals

Friday’s Scores
CIF-SS Division 8
• Serrano 18, Highland 13
CIF-SS Division 10
• Northview 28, Palmdale 14
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill 23, Woodbridge 0
CIF-CS Division 5
• Liberty 20, Boron 6
CIF-CS 8-man Championship
• Fresno Christian 54, Mojave 6
