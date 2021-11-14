Friday’s Scores

CIF-SS Division 8

Highland 44, California 12

CIF-SS Division 12

• Quartz Hill 41,

Poly Pasadena 34

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2 

Calif. School for Deaf 84, Desert Christian 12

• Faith Baptist 60, Lancaster Baptist 0

CIF-CS Division 5

• Boron 50, Shafter 33

CIF-CS 8-man Semifinals

Mojave 42, Mammoth 19

 

Saturday’s Game

CIF-SS Division 10

Palmdale 58, Covina 13

