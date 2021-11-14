Friday’s Scores
CIF-SS Division 8
• Highland 44, California 12
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill 41,
Poly Pasadena 34
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• Calif. School for Deaf 84, Desert Christian 12
• Faith Baptist 60, Lancaster Baptist 0
CIF-CS Division 5
• Boron 50, Shafter 33
CIF-CS 8-man Semifinals
• Mojave 42, Mammoth 19
Saturday’s Game
CIF-SS Division 10
• Palmdale 58, Covina 13
