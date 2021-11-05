Today’s Games

All Games start at 7 p.m.

CIF-SS Division 8

Highland at Muir (Pasadena)

Paraclete at Buena (Ventura)

CIF-SS Division 10

West Torrance at Palmdale

CIF-SS Division 12

Quartz Hill at Lakeside (Lake Elsinore)

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2

Rolling Hills Prep at Lancaster Baptist

CIF-CS Division 5

Orosi at Boron

Saturday’s Games

CIF-CS 8-man

• Lone Pine at Mojave, 6 p.m.

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2

Cuyama Valley vs. Desert Christian at AVC, 7 p.m.

