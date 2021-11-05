Today’s Games
All Games start at 7 p.m.
CIF-SS Division 8
• Highland at Muir (Pasadena)
• Paraclete at Buena (Ventura)
CIF-SS Division 10
• West Torrance at Palmdale
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill at Lakeside (Lake Elsinore)
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• Rolling Hills Prep at Lancaster Baptist
CIF-CS Division 5
• Orosi at Boron
Saturday’s Games
CIF-CS 8-man
• Lone Pine at Mojave, 6 p.m.
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• Cuyama Valley vs. Desert Christian at AVC, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.