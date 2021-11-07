Friday’s Scores

CIF-SS Division 8

Highland 40, Muir 7

Buena 31, Paraclete 13

CIF-SS Division 10

Palmdale 38, 

West Torrance 29  

CIF-SS Division 12

Quartz Hill 28,

Lakeside 21

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2

Lancaster Baptist 34, Rolling Hills Prep 20

CIF-CS Division 5

Boron 32, Orosi 17

 

Saturday’s Scores

CIF-CS 8-man

• Lone Pine at Mojave, late

CIF-SS 8-man Division 2

Desert Christian 64, Cuyama Valley 28

