Friday’s Scores
CIF-SS Division 8
• Highland 40, Muir 7
• Buena 31, Paraclete 13
CIF-SS Division 10
• Palmdale 38,
West Torrance 29
CIF-SS Division 12
• Quartz Hill 28,
Lakeside 21
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• Lancaster Baptist 34, Rolling Hills Prep 20
CIF-CS Division 5
• Boron 32, Orosi 17
Saturday’s Scores
CIF-CS 8-man
• Lone Pine at Mojave, late
CIF-SS 8-man Division 2
• Desert Christian 64, Cuyama Valley 28
