The High Desert Phoenix Semi-Pro Football Organization is holding its annual tryouts today at Marie Kerr Park at 10 a.m.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hoffbauer will be a special guest of the Phoenix and will be speaking to the football players on their upcoming season.
The Phoenix will also be launching their 2021 Can Food Drive, continuing its 12-year association with Grace Resource Center. Due to the shortage that food banks are experiencing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is hoping to collect non-perishable items this Saturday to help alleviate shortages. The food collection starts at 11:30 a.m. and will go to 12:30 p.m. at Marie Kerr Park.
Donations will be collected on 30th Street West by the basketball courts, but might change. COVID protocols will be followed and masks are required.
Those hoping to try out for the team are required to wear a solid whit shirt, black shorts, football cleats and masks. Please also bring your own water and a $35 cash tryout fee.
AVC men’s basketball takes down Bakersfield
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team defeated Bakersfield College 71-68 on Friday in the first game of a home-and-away set.
Elijah McCoy led the Marauders (3-4) with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Johnathan Daniels put in 11 points with three assist and Joshua Assiff added with points and nine rebounds.
“Our front line did well,” AVC coach John Taylor said.
Virgil Mahoney had seven points, seven rebounds and four steals off the bench, while Jordan Roach also added seven points off the bench.
The Marauders play at Bakersfield today at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels release veterans Jon Jay, Jesse Chavez
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels have released outfielder Jon Jay and right-hander Jesse Chavez.
The Angels made the moves Friday as they trim their roster for opening day.
Jay and Chavez both signed minor league deals with invitations to big spring training last month. The 36-year-old Jay batted 2 for 29 in 15 spring training games, while the 37-year-old Chavez had a 14.54 ERA in five appearances.
Jay was attempting to make the roster of his seventh big league team, but his departure means Juan Lagares is increasingly likely to make the Angels’ opening day roster as a backup outfielder. Lagares is batting .378 in his first spring training with the Halos, who signed the former Gold Glove winner last month after the Mets dropped him.
Jay would have received a deal paying $1 million in the majors had he been added to the 40-man roster and Chavez $750,000.
The Angels will be back in Anaheim on Sunday night for the first of three exhibition games against the Dodgers. They host the Chicago White Sox on opening day Thursday.
Garcia comes up aces on a frenetic Friday at Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Needing to win the final hole to advance, Bob MacIntrye drilled a driver to 3 feet of the cup on he 371-yard 18th hole. Moments later, Sergio Garcia ended one of the record eight sudden-death playoffs with a hole-in-one.
Already the most fickle event in golf, the Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday was an endless frenzy.
Kevin Na lectured Dustin Johnson about not waiting for a putt to be conceded — 6 inches — and then birdied the last two holes to oust the No. 1 player in the world. Patrick Cantlay, practically flawless with 14 birdies and an eagle over two days, managed only two birdies and lost a playoff with a three-putt.
When it finally ended, Jon Rahm at No. 3 was the only player from the top 20 seeds who made it to the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club.
Wie West misses cut, Park holds 1-shot lead at Kia Classic
CARLSBAD— Michelle Wie West missed the cut Friday in her first tournament in nearly two years while Inbee Park headed into the weekend still holding a one-stroke lead in the Kia Classic.
Wie West shot a 2-over 74 at Aviara, an improvement of seven strokes from her opening-round 81 to finish at 11-over 155. She had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.
Park carded a 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 9-under 155 and a one-stroke lead over Sophia Popov, who shot 68 for the second straight day. Mel Reid carded a 70 and was three strokes off the lead. Hyo Joo Kim was 5 under after a 72, and Wei-Ling Hsu carded 69 to reach 4 under.
Sabres interim coach cleared from COVID protocol
Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are headed back to work after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Sabres announced Granato and Ellis are traveling to join the team in Boston after spending a night in self-isolation in Pittsburgh.
Both were placed in the protocol on Thursday, hours before Buffalo’s game against the Penguins. That led to general manager Kevyn Adams stepping in to coach the 4-0 loss, which extended the Sabres franchise-record winless skid to 0-14-2.
AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft.
Two people familiar with the deal say the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
ESPN first reported the deal.
The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and their own 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the draft, the Eagles announced.
The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities. Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.
Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB.
San Francisco acquired Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from New England for a second-round pick and gave him a $137.5 million, five-year contract the next offseason.
Garoppolo helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, but he missed 23 starts the other two seasons because of injuries. That contributed to San Francisco’s desire to find a more dependable option at quarterback in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
Jackson, George lead short-handed Clippers past Spurs, 98-85
SAN ANTONIO — Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand.
Danny Green lights up Lakers for 28, Sixers win 109-101
LOS ANGELES — Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for their fourth straight victory, 109-101 over the slumping Lakers on Thursday night.
Seth Curry scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.
AP source: Fournette agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season.
A person familiar with the deal that could be worth up to $4 million with incentives spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced by the Bucs.
Fournette joined the team after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer. He struggled at times to adjust to a role as a backup to Ronald Jones, but played a key role late in the season and during the playoffs while Jones was slowed by injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list.
Shaka Smart leaves Texas to take over Marquette’s program
MILWAUKEE — Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to coach Marquette.
Marquette announced the hiring Friday. It comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart’s Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Throughout the search, one individual continued to rise to the top and that was Shaka,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said Friday in a statement. “I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes who will have the great fortune of being mentored by Shaka. He is a great teacher of the game, while also being a great molder of young men.”
Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, will be formally introduced at a Monday news conference. His decision to head north ends a six-season tenure at Texas that fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival.
Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU, where he went 163-56 and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Texas went 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament before its early NCAA exit.
“I am extremely excited to get to Milwaukee to begin building relationships and getting to work on the court!” Smart said in a statement.
This marks a bit of a homecoming for Smart, who went to high school at Oregon, Wisconsin, just outside Madison. His arrival should provide a burst of energy for a Marquette program that went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition during Wojciechowski’s seven seasons.
Marquette went 13-14 this season for its first losing season since Wojciechowski’s debut year of 2014-15.
Michigan out of men’s hockey tournament because of COVID
The Michigan Wolverines are out of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results within the team’s Tier 1 testing group.
The NCAA’s Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group made the decision Friday.
Eighth-ranked Michigan was scheduled to meet No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal.
The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.
Barrier falls: Woman officiates men’s qualifier in Americas
Kathryn Nesbitt ran the sidelines, waving a flag, blending in for all the right reasons.
The 32-year-old from Philadelphia became the first woman to work as an on-field official for a World Cup qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean, serving as an assistant referee Thursday night when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando, Florida.
There were no controversies in a match that featured Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies setting up three goals for Besiktas’ Cyle Larin. Nesbitt disappeared into the background as much as one can while working in a yellow jersey and black shorts, an orange and yellow flag in her hands.
“I’m hoping that people will bring her to the to the men’s World Cup in a couple of years instead of the Women’s World Cup — actually both,” said Rick Eddy, U.S. Soccer’s director of referee development. “If FIFA really wants to make a stand towards saying they’re supporting women, here’s their opportunity.”
Nesbitt worked 18 MLS games last season, including the MLS is Back tournament final, and was voted the league’s assistant referee of the year. The workload of the 6-foot tall official has included 82 league games in all since 2015 plus seven more as an assistant video referee during the last two seasons.
Nesbitt earned a FIFA badge in 2016 and officiated at that year’s Women’s Under-17 World Cup, the 2018 Women’s Under-20 World Cup, and two matches at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case
Oregon State University leaders are suing to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in their volleyball program, even as they tout a refreshed mission for transparency following their president’s resignation over the handling of sexual-misconduct cases at another school.
The school’s trustees accepted F. King Alexander’s resignation this week after details came to light about the way his former school, LSU, mishandled sexual-misconduct cases during his tenure.
The Associated Press sought records after its own reporting uncovered complaints from more than a dozen people close to or formerly part of current Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard’s program. Three players have considered suicide during his time there.
No positive tests in National Women’s Hockey League
The National Women’s Hockey League announced Friday there were no positive COVID-19 results from PCR tests administered to players and team personnel for the Isobel Cup Playoffs in Boston to decide the league champion.
Tournament participants also received rapid tests prior to traveling and there were zero positive test results, and rapid tests given to all tournament participants upon arrival at Warrior Ice Arena for practices also showed zero positive results.
Action begins Saturday and rapid tests will only be administered if a player or staff member exhibits symptoms or was exposed to a known positive case.
COVID-19 protocols include mask wearing in locker rooms and at all times when off the ice. All non-player staff have to wear masks in facilities at all times and no fans will be allowed.
Admission to the rink and associated facilities is limited to essential personnel. No fans are allowed.
McCullers, Astros finalize deal adding $85M for 2022-26
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros finalized an $85 million, five-year contract covering 2022-26 on Friday.
McCullers agreed on Jan. 15 to a $6.5 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
His new agreement calls for a $3.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $15.25 million in both 2022 and 2023, and $17 million annually from 2024-26.
The 27-year-old returned in 2020 after missing a season following Tommy John surgery. He was 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 starts last season, earning $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary.
Hornets GM: LaMelo Ball could possibly return this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he’s not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season.
Kupchak says the rookie point guard will be reevaluated in “four or five weeks” after fracturing his right wrist on March 20.
If Ball is revaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaing before the end of the regular season on May 16. Charlotte is in the hunt for a playoff spot, so its season could stretch into late May and beyond.
Kupchak confirmed that the Hornets initially thought Ball’s injury was season-ending, but an MRI later revealed more details and created some optimism about a possible earlier return.
NFL plans more international presence if 17 games approved
The NFL is planning to expand its international presence with more games abroad in 2022 if the 17-game regular-season schedule is approved.
Team owners meet next week and are expected to rubber stamp the additional game, while reducing the number of preseason contests to three per club. The additional games will be interconference, all of them in current home stadiums.
But next year, the league would take four games from the conference that otherwise would be hosting nine games and designate them to occur at neutral sites, almost certainly outside the United States.
For the first time, the NFL could guarantee that all 32 clubs would play internationally at least once every eight years.
Of course, beyond those four international games, other clubs could volunteer to play home games abroad, as Jacksonville has done except in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
Thus far, the NFL has played 38 international regular-season games: 28 in London, six in Toronto, and four in Mexico City. In 2007, the league began yearly games in London, increasing to two matches in 2013, three in 2014 and four in 2017.
Sabres begin overhaul by trading Eric Staal to Canadiens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres’ overhaul has begun, with the spiraling team trading veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
Buffalo acquired the Canadiens’ third and fifth-round selections in the 2021 draft. The Sabres also agreed to retain $1.625 million, which represents half of the final year of Staal’s salary.
Staal is a 17-year veteran, who can provide the Canadiens a late-season boost to their playoff hopes. Staal won’t be able to join the team immediately because he will have to first go into a minimum seven-day self-quarantine under Canadian health regulations for those traveling from outside the country.
Montreal is 2-2-2 in its past six and 14-8-9 overall. With 37 points, the Canadiens sit fourth in the North Division, two ahead of Vancouver and four up on Calgary.
The Sabres, by comparison, are in sell-off mode.
The move comes a day after the Sabres extended their franchise-worst winless skid to 16 games with a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. Buffalo, which plays at Boston on Saturday, is 0-14-2 in its past 16, which marks the NHL’s longest streak since the Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.
The Sabres have a league-low six wins and been shut out seven times this season, while all but mathematically in position to extend their playoff drought to a NHL record-matching 10th season.
Staal is expected to be but the first of several Sabres on the move before the NHL’s trade deadline on April 12.
Forward Taylor Hall, signed in October to a one-year, $8 million contract, acknowledged following the loss at Pittsburgh that he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause. Others on the trade block include defensemen Brandon Montour and Colin Miller.
Moving on at Miami: Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches
MIAMI — Naomi Osaka might never hit a worse shot. Not that it mattered.
The world’s No. 2-ranked woman shanked a serve that sailed over her opponent’s head, but shook off the mishit to win her 22nd match in a row Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanović 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round at the Miami Open.
Serving into the sun in the final game, Osaka clunked her shot off the lip of her racket, blooping the ball past an astonished Tomljanović.
“That was actually kind of funny when I got past my frustration,” Osaka said. “The sun was like on top of a cloud, and it gave off this really weird glare effect. It was kind of my fault for being stubborn and not trying to catch my toss and wait it out.”
Other serves were much better — Osaka hit 13 aces. She hasn’t lost in more than a year, and her winning streak includes her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month.
She needs only one more victory for her best showing in five appearances in Miami, where she has historically made early exits.
“I don’t think there’s too much you can read into them,” Osaka said. “I think there’s always a reason I haven’t done well here, and hopefully I’m able to do well this time.”
In men’s play, No. 3-seeded Alexander Zverev double-faulted three times on break point and lost to No. 83-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Zverev was coming off a run to the title last week in Acapulco.
No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev needed less than an hour to beat 37-year-old Yen-hsun Lu 6-2, 6-2. Three other seeded men lost — No. 8 David Goffin, No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 30 Reilly Opelka.
Goffin, a semifinalist in 2016, was upset by James Duckworth 6-3, 6-1. Dimitrov was swept by Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-5. No. 30 Reilly Opelka lost to Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2.
In other women’s play, No. 10 Kiki Bertens was upset by Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 6-1. Winning in straight sets were No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, No. 12 Garbiñe Muguruza and No. 16 Elise Mertens.
MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given
More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.
The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday.
The regular season starts Thursday.
Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and PNC Park will keep providing doses after opening day, while Minute Maid Park and Petco Park are not planning that. The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field will continue to be used.
Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also were employed to administer doses.
2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week
NEW YORK — Two major league players and two staff members were positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 13,978 tests, a 0.03% positive rate.
There have been 17 positive tests — 12 for players, five for staff — among 72,751 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.02%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among 11 of the 30 teams.
Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 33 positive tests — 25 players, eight staff — among 78,227 tests, a positive rate of 0.04%. The positive tests were among 18 teams.
All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camps are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel, such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff, and physicians.
In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.
Cavs buy out Drummond, center eyes signing with contender
CLEVELAND — Center Andre Drummond is now a free agent and can sign with a contending team after reaching a buyout with the Cavaliers.
Drummond, who hasn’t played since mid-February, began negotiating terms of the buyout with the Cavs on Thursday after the club didn’t trade the 27-year-old before the deadline.
The agreement ends a partnership that became awkward when the Cavs benched Drummond to give young center Jarrett Allen more playing time.
Despite losing his role with the team, Drummond, a two-time All-Star with Detroit before coming to Cleveland last year, stayed engaged with his teammates and didn’t become a distraction. He often sat among the Cavs coaches during games, offering tips and encouragement.
Double-double: Champagnie twins enter NBA draft process
NEW YORK — Hope all those eagle-eyed scouts can tell twins apart.
Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft process — just like his brother — after leading the Big East in scoring during his sophomore season at St. John’s.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward plans to maintain his eligibility in case he decides to return to college for his junior year. The announcement Thursday by St. John’s came two days after Champagnie’s twin Justin, a star player at Pittsburgh, revealed similar plans to explore his NBA prospects.
“After long thought and multiple discussions with our coaching staff and my family, I have decided that it would be in my best interest to test the NBA draft process,” Julian Champagnie said in a statement. “The feedback that I will gain during this process will be very helpful in making my decision on returning to St. John’s for my junior season. I really look forward to having this opportunity and developing into a better player either for St. John’s or in the National Basketball Association. Playing at the next level has always been a dream of mine, so I am fully committed to getting better on and off the court each day.”
Champagnie averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during a breakout season for the Red Storm, who finished 16-11. He was a first team All-Big East selection after making the league’s All-Freshman team in 2019-20, when he averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.
Justin Champagnie, a 6-6 forward, earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors this season after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for Pitt.
Reds release former NL batting champ Strange-Gordon
GOODYEAR, Arizona — The Cincinnati Reds on Friday released Dee Strange-Gordon, a non-roster invitee to spring training who auditioned at shortstop.
Strange-Gordon, a 32-year-old former All-Star and NL batting champ, got a shot with Cincinnati after Freddy Galvis signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Orioles.
But his chances were hurt by the team’s decision to move Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop, and also by good spring performances from versatile infielders Jonathan India and Alex Blandino.
Strange-Gordon, who spent the last three, mostly injury-plagued seasons with Seattle, hit .281 in 12 spring training games with four RBIs and four stolen bases.
He would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and the chance to earn $600,000 in performance bonuses for games played.
Strange-Gordon won the league batting title in 2015 as the Marlins second baseman and was a two-time All Star.
Wisconsin hires Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin hired Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn’t produced a winning season in a decade.
Moseley was 45-29 at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s staff during five of the Huskies’ national championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016).
She takes over for Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired after Wisconsin’s first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. Tsipis went 50-99 in five seasons, including a 16-74 mark in Big Ten competition.
UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League
GENEVA — Changing the Champions League to a 36-team format featuring games from 2024 could be agreed by UEFA next week, a member of its executive committee said Friday.
Lars-Christer Olsson, who represents Europe’s domestic leagues on the UEFA ruling committee, said it plans to meet on Wednesday if a proposal is ready to be approved.
The preferred option that includes abolishing the traditional group stage could be agreed Tuesday by UEFA’s club competitions committee.
There is consensus between UEFA and leaders of European soccer’s top clubs and leagues to add four entries to the Champions League with the teams playing in a single 36-team standings from the 2024-25 season— a variation of the so-called “Swiss system” used in chess tournaments.
Where clubs and leagues differ is how to award the extra places, how many games each team should play and how to distribute the prize money.
The European Club Association wants two entries reserved for teams who did not qualify on merit but are highly ranked by UEFA based on results in past seasons. Critics say that would bail out storied clubs with tens of millions of euros (dollars) in UEFA prize money.
Correa turned down $120M, 6-year deal, says deadline stands
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he turned down an offer for a $120 million, six-year contract covering 2022-27 and is not sure whether there will be a deal before his deadline of opening day next week.
Correa has an $11.3 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series.
“The way things are looking, I don’t know right now,” Correa aid Thursday. “The first offer I thought it was really low, and if that’s how they feel about me and that’s where we stand, then I guess I will go out there and play and try to win another championship for the city of Houston and then explore free agency.”
Correa said the Astros’ long-term offer was made several week ago.
“There was no conversation after that,” he said. “We haven’t spoken about a possible extension since then, so I’m preparing like I’m going to be a free agent this year.”
Houston opens the season next Thursday at Oakland, and Correa ruled out talks after then.
Russia sweeps women’s medals, wins rhythm dance at worlds
STOCKHOLM — A sweep of the women’s medals Friday further stamped Russian dominance of these World Figure Skating Championships.
Yet the two American women did just enough to earn a third berth at next year’s Olympics.
Three-time national champion Anna Shcherbakova made her first appearance at worlds golden despite finishing second to countrywoman Alexandra Trusova in the free skate. Shcherbakova, who turns 17 Sunday, won the short program.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, earned silver in her return to the event, ahead of Trusova. It was the second 1-2-3 finish in the modern era, matching the United States with Kristi Yamaguchi, Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan in 1991.
This year’s Americans got exactly what they needed to grab a third spot for the Beijing Games. Karen Chen, repeating her fourth-place showing of 2017 with exactly the same prize being sought, and U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who was ninth, needed a total of 13 places or less.
Bingo.
Even though she fell on two jumps, and two-footed a landing on another, Trusova won the free skate basically because of the unprecedented difficulty of her program, flawed as it was. Her presentation wasn’t outstanding either, but Trusova became the first woman to land multiple quads at worlds by nailing two of the five she attempted.
That vaulted her from 12th to third and was a clear indication the judges favored technical bravery over artistic brilliance.
Shcherbakova had plenty of both, but seemed stunned as her marks revealed victory. She appeared to need confirmation from her coaches that the gold was hers.
Verstappen fastest in practice for season-opening Bahrain GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Max Verstappen started the Formula One season on the front foot Friday by clocking the fastest times in the first two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver was .095 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and .235 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes under the floodlights at the desert track in Sakhir.
“Now we have to show what we can do in qualifying,” said Verstappen, who has taken only three career pole positions because of Mercedes’ dominance since 2014. “I think it’s going to be even more windy (on Saturday) so it will be even more difficult to drive.”
Ferrari’s new driver Carlos Sainz Jr. finished the day fourth quickest ahead of Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian driver who replaced Sainz Jr. at McLaren.
Serie A domestic rights assigned to DAZN streaming service
MILAN — Serie A is going all in for streaming games on the Internet.
The Italian league’s domestic TV rights were assigned to streaming service DAZN on Friday for 840 million euros ($1 billion) per season.
For the next three seasons, DAZN can stream all 10 matches each weekend, while three of them can be shown co-exclusively on another provider.
The vote among the league’s 20 clubs was 16-4 in favor of DAZN over a less lucrative deal from Sky. Genoa, Crotone, Sampdoria and Sassuolo were the only clubs voting to stay with Sky.
Negotiations are still ongoing for the package of the three co-exclusive games, with satellite provider Sky Italia — the longtime holder of the bigger rights package — offering 70 million euros ($80 million).
If the Sky deal is accepted, the total of 910 million euros ($1.07 billion) would be less than the 973 million euros ($1.15 billion) that Sky and DAZN paid for the previous deal expiring at the end of this season.
Shug McGaughey’s Greatest Honour leads Florida Derby field
Shug McGaughey just doesn’t take a horse to the Kentucky Derby for the sake of going. He only goes when he believes there’s a serious chance to win.
Greatest Honour might be the next horse from McGaughey’s barn to earn that shot.
The Hall of Fame trainer will send Greatest Honour into Saturday’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida as the 6-5 morning-line favorite, and that could be the last stop between the son of Tapit and the Kentucky Derby in five weeks.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” McGaughey said. “These races get more difficult as they go along, but I think he can overcome that kind of stuff.”
Greatest Honour has already won the first two key Derby prep races at Gulfstream this year — the Holy Bull and the Fountain of Youth — and now goes for the South Florida sweep, though it’ll hardly be easy. A field of 11 entered the race, which offers 100 Kentucky Derby points to the winner, 40 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.
Greatest Honour, which already has 60 Derby points and is basically a lock to qualify, is starting from the No. 7 post. The Bob Baffert-trained Spielberg is the 4-1 second choice and will start from the No. 10 post, while third choice Known Agenda has odds of 5-1 for trainer Todd Pletcher and will start in the No. 8 spot.
