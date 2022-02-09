High Desert champs

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team faced long-time rival Desert on Tuesday night in the Roadrunners’ final home game of the regular season.
Rosamond only had keeping its perfect season intact and clinching its first High Desert League title in seven years at stake.
The Roadrunners delivered in front of a packed Rosamond High gym, defeating Desert 69-49 to clinch their first league title since 2015.
“They played great, on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “It was a great game for us. A playoff atmosphere is what we needed. The boys came out and showed what they can do. We hope to continue this and turn it into a long playoff run.”
Rosamond improves to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in league. Desert (14-5, 10-3) had already clinched second place.
“It’s just like a cherry on top,” Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego said of winning the league title. “It was a good run.”
Rosamond led for almost the entire game and by double digits in the second half.
Three Rosamond players scored in double figures and a total of eight players scored.
Borrego scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Roadrunners.
“I feel like we played pretty decent tonight,” said Borrego, a third-year varsity player. “We could have done a lot better on defense. We didn’t really communicate the whole game, which we should have. That would have gotten us a lot more possessions. We also weren’t rebounding as well as we usually do. We’ve just got to make shots on offense. That’s pretty much it.
“We definitely want to hold ourselves to a higher standard, so in playoffs we’ll do a lot better than just competing. We’re trying to win a ring.”
The CIF-Central Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday and the first round would be on Tuesday.
“We’re hoping to make a deep playoff run,” Tapia said. “This is a special team. We’ve got a good group of young players in the rotation. I think we can make it happen this year.”
The Roadrunners honored the five seniors they will count on during a playoff run with a Senior Night ceremony before the game.
Rosamond senior Garett Kofahl finished with 16 points and senior Alex Gonzalez had 14 points. Senior Seth Brown had six and freshman Moses Wright added five points.
Tapia agreed with Borrego that the Roadrunners could have done a better job communicating with each other.
“Communication and I want to say lack of enthusiasm, as far as running,” Tapia said. “Guys are just flatfooted and star struck just watching the ball, rather than reacting.”
The Roadrunners led 37-24 at halftime.
Desert tied the game 21-21 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by junior Derek Pangilinan with four minutes remaining.
The Scorpions had closed the gap on back-to-back steals and layups by sophomore Boden Williams and Pangilinan.
But after Desert tied the game, Rosamond responded with a 16-3 run to close the first half.
Gonzalez and Kofahl both had 10 points apiece in the first half.
“I think we played a little timid today,” Desert coach Phil Pleasant said. “It’s the second time we’ve played them. I think we played a little timid. I think we’re a much better team than how we played tonight.”
Pangilinan led the Scorpions with 12 points and Williams finished with 11, as a total of eight Desert players scored.
Desert sophomore Cedric Hughes finished with seven points and senior Ryan Reeves added six.
Rosamond plays at Mojave today and at Mammoth on Thursday.
Desert finishes the regular season at Frazier Mountain on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 59, Desert 35
The Rosamond girls basketball team had three players score in double figures in a 59-35 High Desert League victory over Desert on Tuesday night at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond senior Carolina Alameda led the Roadrunners (15-10, 9-4) with 16 points, senior Mylove Griffin had 12 points and senior Melonie Martinez finished with 11.
The Roadrunners led 36-18 at halftime.
Desert freshman Keira Gamboa led the Scorpions (3-12, 2-9) with a game-high 21 points. Desert senior Nichole Warner had five points.
