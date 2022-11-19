RSM Classic Golf

Associated Press

Harry Higgs waves at the crowd after finishing on the 18th green during the second round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Friday, in St. Simons Island, Ga.

 

 Stephen B. Morton

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Harry Higgs lost his full PGA Tour card toward the end of last season and took a step Friday at Sea Island toward getting it back.

Higgs played bogey-free on the more difficult Seaside course for a 7-under 63, giving him a share of the lead with recent Texas grad Cole Hammer and Andrew Putnam going into the week of the RSM Classic.

