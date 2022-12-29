Broncos Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee smiles has he leaves the field after Los Angeles’ 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday in Inglewood. Higbee scored two touchdowns in the game.

THOUSAND OAKS — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history.

Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on his health, the Rams’ game plans and the bond with his various quarterbacks. He entered this season two touchdowns behind Damone Johnson for the team record for scores by a tight end — but he didn’t score at all until Week 15.

