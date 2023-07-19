Dodgers Orioles Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Jason Heyward gestures as he rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, in Baltimore. The Dodgers won 10-3.

BALTIMORE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 Tuesday night.

Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.

