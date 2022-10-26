IndyCar Herta Andretti Extension Auto Racing

Canadian Press via AP

Colton Herta celebrates winning the pole position following qualifying at the 2022 IndyCar Toronto, July 16, in Toronto. Herta has signed a four-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport that ties him to the IndyCar team through 2027. The agreement  was announced Tuesday.

 MARK BLINCH

Colton Herta so firmly believes Andretti Autosport can return to the top of IndyCar that he announced a four-year extension Tuesday through 2027 before Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi even got a shot at signing the American.

Herta’s current contract with Andretti runs through next season, and with his Formula One aspirations temporarily on hold, Herta believes he can win in IndyCar with Michael Andretti.

