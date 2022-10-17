Chargers Browns Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Browns during the first half on Sunday in Cleveland. Herbert and the Chargers face Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday.

 David Richard

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury.

Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.